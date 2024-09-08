The Best Amusement Parks In The US That Aren't Disney World, According To Redditors

The official theme park of one of the world's most likable human beings, Dolly Parton, Dollywood is located in some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States near the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains. Themed after Dolly Parton's life with a focus on Southern Appalachian customs and culture, the 160-acre park features more than 50 rides and attractions and even won the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards for Best Amusement Park, Best Kids' Area, Best Guest Experience, and Best Family Coaster for its Big Bear Mountain Ride.

Writing on r/rollercoasters, one theme park lover praised, "Dollywood is something really special. In short, this is a park with zero blind spots. No issues that could be solved easily with more effort or investment." The Redditor went on to review the park in detail, emphasizing the long list of quality thrill rides, family coasters, cleanliness, staffing, and entertainment. When it comes to food, they added, "This category is one where Dollywood soars above the rest."

Many Redditors praised the visual appeal and charm of the park, emphasizing the winding trails and specialty shops make the park a fun destination for guests who aren't necessarily thrill seekers. While not dramatically less costly than Walt Disney World tickets, Dollywood tickets do tend to run a little lower — savings that could really add up across a bigger family or travel group. And if you play your cards right, it's easy to visit Dollywood when crowds are on the lighter side.

