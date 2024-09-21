The Unsafe Drinking Mistake To Avoid While On Vacation In Mexico

While you can usually drink the tap water while you're onboard a cruise, if you're on land in Mexico, you should usually avoid drinking from the tap. There are many areas where tap water is only suitable for showering and cleaning, not drinking. According to the CDC, Mexico is one of the many places where you may get Giardiasis from contaminated water, and there is a risk of more serious illnesses, like typhoid fever. The most common result, however, is probably a case of traveler's diarrhea, sometimes known as "Montezuma's Revenge," after the Aztec emperor.

Advertisement

This phenomenon is not unique to Mexico; according to the CDC, 30-70% of people traveling for two weeks may experience this unpleasant condition. It is essentially food poisoning, and can come from a variety of contaminated food or water sources, but drinking contaminated water is a very common way to get it. Often, travelers will become sick within a week or two of drinking bad water and find themselves sick for anywhere from a couple days to several weeks without treatment. Fortunately, bottled water is readily available in Mexico, so as long as you remember to plan ahead and buy some water rather than refilling your bottle in the bathroom at your hotel without checking if it's filtered, you should be able to avoid this trip-ruining travel experience.

Advertisement