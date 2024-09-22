Escape Crowds At This Tourist-Friendly Arabian Sea Paradise

The only thing that can match the magnitude and wonder of Salalah's natural vistas is its wealth of archeological sites. The city's numerous historical landmarks and museums provide a distinctive glimpse into the illustrious past of Oman that stretches back thousands of years. To some extent, Salalah acts as a remote oasis for ancient Middle Eastern history. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, Al Baleed Archeological Park contains the ruins of the once flourishing port city of Zafar. Visitors can explore the remains of the Grand Mosque and the Museum of the Land of Frankincense, which chronicle the global, economic, and cultural impact of the highly valuable resin.

About 20 miles outside of the city stands Taqah Castle, a magnificent palace with imposing spires. It was once the extravagant residence of Sheikh Ali bin Taman and is now a museum preserving Omani relics and antiquities. Pilgrims of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism also congregated to pay their respects at the Tomb of Nabi Ayub (also known as the Prophet Job) which rests atop the rocky crests overlooking the city.

You can also swing by Mirbat, a smaller coastal town to the east of Salalah known for its heritage in horse breeding and trading. While enjoying the local markets showcasing the works of local artisans, you can explore plenty of landmarks, such as the Mirbat Fort and the ruins of Khor Rori, which illustrate just how much this isolated tropical paradise shaped the ancient Arabian world. Salalah is just one of the many vacation destinations you must see at least once in your life.

