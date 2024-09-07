Avoid Crowds At This Secret Tropical Island Recognized As A World Leader In Sustainable Tourism

The conversation about whether the benefits of tourism outweigh the drawbacks is ongoing, with the global tourism market nearing its pre-COVID pandemic levels. Many popular travel destinations around the world are dealing with the impact of mass tourism. Venice, for example, has become the first city to introduce fees for visitors and caps on tour group sizes, while Bali faces growing concerns for the longevity of its coral reefs due to overtourism. Travelers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact their vacations have on the environment, local businesses, and wildlife. Sustainable tourism is a growing trend in travel, as more people carefully plan trips to ensure that their visits contribute to long-lasting positive change and improvement to the local area and its inhabitants.

One such leader in the sustainable tourism movement can be found spread across tiny two islands in the Koh Rong archipelago, connected via pedestrian bridge — Koh Ouen and Koh Bong — off the coast of Cambodia. The Song Saa Private Island Resort is a dream travel destination located in the province of Sihanoukville, just a 45-minute ferry crossing from the nearby coastal city of the same name. Koh Rong is considered to be one of the most underrated tropical destinations in the world. Clear azure waters, tall palm trees, and pristine white sand beaches await those looking for a quiet island getaway. Beyond offering unparalleled beauty and serenity, this resort also works diligently to preserve the beauty and wonder of the marine life and surrounding area.

