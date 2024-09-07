Avoid Crowds At This Secret Tropical Island Recognized As A World Leader In Sustainable Tourism
The conversation about whether the benefits of tourism outweigh the drawbacks is ongoing, with the global tourism market nearing its pre-COVID pandemic levels. Many popular travel destinations around the world are dealing with the impact of mass tourism. Venice, for example, has become the first city to introduce fees for visitors and caps on tour group sizes, while Bali faces growing concerns for the longevity of its coral reefs due to overtourism. Travelers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact their vacations have on the environment, local businesses, and wildlife. Sustainable tourism is a growing trend in travel, as more people carefully plan trips to ensure that their visits contribute to long-lasting positive change and improvement to the local area and its inhabitants.
One such leader in the sustainable tourism movement can be found spread across tiny two islands in the Koh Rong archipelago, connected via pedestrian bridge — Koh Ouen and Koh Bong — off the coast of Cambodia. The Song Saa Private Island Resort is a dream travel destination located in the province of Sihanoukville, just a 45-minute ferry crossing from the nearby coastal city of the same name. Koh Rong is considered to be one of the most underrated tropical destinations in the world. Clear azure waters, tall palm trees, and pristine white sand beaches await those looking for a quiet island getaway. Beyond offering unparalleled beauty and serenity, this resort also works diligently to preserve the beauty and wonder of the marine life and surrounding area.
Experience tranquility, privacy, and all-inclusive luxury at Song Saa
While issues like overcrowding have left many travelers disappointed when visiting tourist attractions around the world, the same cannot be said for Song Saa and its neighboring islands. With only 24 villas available and the resort being privately owned, you are sure to become immersed in the tranquility of the islands, and be undisturbed by outside visitors. Understated luxury at this five-star resort comes in the way of a picturesque infinity pool with ocean views, unspoiled by the minimal styling on the property — think four-poster beds and sunken bathtubs — showcasing decor pieces from local artisans. Wellness and spiritual wellbeing is at the forefront of Song Saa's offerings. Opportunities for guests to meditate, take part in Buddhist ceremonies, and practice yoga, ensures they leave feeling relaxed.
Guests will not be lost for once-in-a-lifetime experiences at Song Saa, with the island offering numerous trips and excursions that allow visitors to discover all that the surrounding area has to offer. Snorkeling or scuba diving around the hotel's 200 meter protected marine reserve to explore the coral reefs, which they have diligently acted on regenerating, is a must. You will be able to view numerous fish and sea creatures up close, such as sea turtles, seahorses, eels, and rays. It is worth noting that while snorkeling is available to everyone, scuba diving trips can only be undertaken by qualified divers. Wildlife lovers will be able to visit mangrove forests, birdwatch, and swim with the rarely seen bioluminescent plankton. Pre-booking tours and experiences is advised.
How Song Saa champions sustainable tourism
Song Saa is a thought-leader when it comes to sustainable tourism practices. Their luxurious rooms were built mindfully, utilizing natural materials found locally to minimize disruption to the local environment, with villas made primarily of thatch and wood. The hotel's spa incorporates natural ingredients found in local plants, such as coconut oil and Khmer leaf, sourced from local workers. The property also addresses other environmental issues facing the environment directly. For example, single-use plastics are not found on-site. Instead, the resort uses bamboo alternatives and ensures proactive waste management.
From a dietary stand-point, the resort is all inclusive, and offers vegan and vegetarian options, which are considered less impactful on the environment. All of the ingredients used are locally sourced and organic wherever possible, with dishes reflecting both Cambodia and international cuisine. Song Saa explained, "The menu champions expertly prepared local ingredients and Khmer flavors, alongside inventive renditions of Western comfort dishes. Our breads are baked onsite, our salads delicately put together and our seafood freshly caught by local fisherman."
Those wanting to delve deeper into the resort's sustainability pledges can learn about the Song Saa Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the local environment, and raising awareness of the environmental and social issues faced by the Koh Rong archipelago. The initiative, which began in 2013, encourages hotel visitors to get involved directly — whether through monetary donations or bringing supplies with them to gift to local schools. Travelers are also welcome to take a guided tour around the local village of Prek Svay to witness how the hotel works directly with the Cambodian local community.