Experience A Tropical Paradise With A Fraction Of The Crowds At India's Best-Kept Secret Island

If you're dreaming of quiet, white-sand beaches fringed by palm trees, along with luxury lodging and delicious Indian food, Swaraj Dweep (renamed from Havelock in 2018) is the perfect, off-the-beaten-path island getaway. This castaway destination in India's Andaman Islands is blissfully uncrowded compared to other top tourist destinations. This is because the island is truly far flung: it is only accessible by ferry (a 1.5-2.5 hour ride) or helicopter. However, once you reach Swaraj Dweep, you are justly rewarded with an unspoiled tropical paradise.

Advertisement

Swaraj Dweep is rightfully famed for its remote beaches, considered some of the best in Asia by CNN, as well as its coral reefs that afford fantastic snorkeling and diving. Travelers will also have their pick of accommodations, from luxury beachfront retreats to eco-chic bungalows tucked into the jungle. And due to the island's rich history of settlement, the local cuisine blends Indian, Thai, Sri Lankan, and Burmese flavors. For a truly unique island getaway, Swaraj Dweep should be on your radar.