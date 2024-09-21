Experience A Tropical Paradise With A Fraction Of The Crowds At India's Best-Kept Secret Island
If you're dreaming of quiet, white-sand beaches fringed by palm trees, along with luxury lodging and delicious Indian food, Swaraj Dweep (renamed from Havelock in 2018) is the perfect, off-the-beaten-path island getaway. This castaway destination in India's Andaman Islands is blissfully uncrowded compared to other top tourist destinations. This is because the island is truly far flung: it is only accessible by ferry (a 1.5-2.5 hour ride) or helicopter. However, once you reach Swaraj Dweep, you are justly rewarded with an unspoiled tropical paradise.
Swaraj Dweep is rightfully famed for its remote beaches, considered some of the best in Asia by CNN, as well as its coral reefs that afford fantastic snorkeling and diving. Travelers will also have their pick of accommodations, from luxury beachfront retreats to eco-chic bungalows tucked into the jungle. And due to the island's rich history of settlement, the local cuisine blends Indian, Thai, Sri Lankan, and Burmese flavors. For a truly unique island getaway, Swaraj Dweep should be on your radar.
What to see and do in Swaraj Dweep
The mesmerizing natural beauty of India's island paradise found in Swaraj Dweep is both above and below the Andaman Sea's crystal-clear surface. Underwater, both novice snorkelers and experienced divers can explore the vibrant coral reefs that ring the island. Plentiful marine life abounds in the Andamans' underwater kingdom, from manta rays to sharks. However, if you are planning to dive, be sure to plan your trip between October and June to avoid monsoon season.
On shore, the island's dreamy beaches beckon. The best-known beach is Radhanagar Beach, a wide stretch of sand that will fulfill any tropical imaginings. Travelers can laze beneath tiki huts or swim in the glittering waters. One reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor, "The soft white sand, clear turquoise waters, and serene atmosphere made it a perfect destination for quality family time." Due to its prime position on the west coast, the sunsets are particularly incredible, with the sky sometimes appearing like a pink and orange painting.
For a more active beach experience with even fewer crowds, visitors can head to secluded Elephant Beach, which is either reached by speedboat or a 1.1-mile trek through a mangrove forest. Once at Elephant Beach, you can snorkel, parasail, jet ski, or kayak.
Where to stay in Swaraj Dweep
Swaraj Dweep has a selection of beautiful hotels for travelers of all tastes and budgets. The most recommended resort on Tripadvisor is SeaShell Hotel Resorts Spa, on the quiet northern coast of the island. The idyllic hideaway is prized for its private beach, thatched romantic bungalows, and pampering spa. The resort's restaurant, White Lotus, offers a bountiful breakfast buffet and fine Indian dining. A reviewer on Tripadvisor praised the resort, saying "The place was amazing especially the staff who made our experience one of the best." Rooms at SeaShell are affordable and start at $124 per night.
Another top choice is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, which is right on the famous Radhanagar Beach, but still cocooned away. The resort boasts 72 villas and three restaurants. Innovative cuisine reflecting the cultures of those who settled on the island is served at the resort's restaurant, Settlers. Divers will especially be happy at Taj Exotica, which has a dive center with experienced instructors on site. A guest commented on Tripadvisor, saying "Beautiful villas, stunning ocean views, lush gardens, luxurious amenities, diverse food options." The five-star villas start at $357 per night.