This Northern Minnesota Town Is An Artsy Haven On Lake Superior's Scenic Coast
Minnesota is an idyllic midwestern state filled with natural wonders. From its more than 10,000 lakes and the beautiful town of Duluth to the underrated Voyageurs National Park and St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, there are so many amazing places to explore. One of the most treasured destinations in Minnesota is Grand Marias, a coastal town less than an hour away from the Canadian border. The town's natural beauty has been inspiring artists for years, which is reflected in its laidback vibe and moniker of the "Coolest Small Town in America."
Grand Marais sits within Cook County on the edge of Lake Superior, a region with over 1 million visitors annually. That's an impressive number, but it pales in comparison to destinations like Duluth (6.7 million) and Minneapolis (76 million). Much of this is due to its location within the state, as most travelers will need to fly into the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport before taking a 4-hour scenic lakeside road trip to the town of less than 2,000. But the trip is well worth the effort, as Grand Marais is a quant North Shore village teeming with outdoor activities, an adorable downtown, and several art galleries to enjoy.
Indulge your creative side with Grand Marais' many art galleries
Despite its small size, Grand Marais is packed with art galleries. A top destination for viewing local artwork is Sivertson Gallery, located in the heart of downtown. Here you'll find paintings, woodcarvings, sculptures, and all sorts of masterpieces created by both locally and nationally renowned artists. Joy & Co. is another favorite of tourists, as it features not just original artwork, but also art supplies, handcrafted souvenirs, and a variety of minerals and crystals.
If you prefer to hone your own abilities, you can swing by the Grand Marais Art Colony to join one of their many classes. From learning the basics of acrylic and watercolor to trying your hands at pottery, there's no shortage of options at your disposal. Be sure to sign up ahead of time, as space is limited in each session. Your payment often includes everything needed for your lesson, making this a hassle-free way to enjoy the arts in Grand Marais without having to pack supplies from your home studio.
Get inspired with the best hikes in Grand Marais
No visit to Grand Marais is complete without a trek into nature. And because it's located right on the coast of Lake Superior, you don't have to go far to find inspiration for your next work of art. Artist's Point is an obvious choice — the aptly named vista is just a short walk from downtown and offers a panoramic view of the surrounding water. Featuring a small lighthouse, lakeside cliffs, and a small forest trail, it's not to be missed. Whether it's a warm summer day or there's a foot of snow on the ground, Artist's Point is bound to be the highlight of any trip to Grand Marais.
Visitors looking for serious adventure can head north to the Pincushion Mountain Trail System for hiking and mountain biking, take a boat to the remote Isle Royale National Park, or venture southwest to Cascade River State Park. The latter gives you access to more than a mile of the Lake Superior shore, roaring waterfalls, and a portion of the iconic Superior Hiking Trail. A one-day vehicle permit can be purchased online for $7. Best of all, it's just a short 15-minute drive to Cascade River State Park from Grand Marais, and you'll likely pass it on the way to or from the airport. Be sure to make space on your itinerary if you want to be inspired by the beauty of Minnesota's picturesque North Shore.