This Northern Minnesota Town Is An Artsy Haven On Lake Superior's Scenic Coast

Minnesota is an idyllic midwestern state filled with natural wonders. From its more than 10,000 lakes and the beautiful town of Duluth to the underrated Voyageurs National Park and St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, there are so many amazing places to explore. One of the most treasured destinations in Minnesota is Grand Marias, a coastal town less than an hour away from the Canadian border. The town's natural beauty has been inspiring artists for years, which is reflected in its laidback vibe and moniker of the "Coolest Small Town in America."

Advertisement

Grand Marais sits within Cook County on the edge of Lake Superior, a region with over 1 million visitors annually. That's an impressive number, but it pales in comparison to destinations like Duluth (6.7 million) and Minneapolis (76 million). Much of this is due to its location within the state, as most travelers will need to fly into the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport before taking a 4-hour scenic lakeside road trip to the town of less than 2,000. But the trip is well worth the effort, as Grand Marais is a quant North Shore village teeming with outdoor activities, an adorable downtown, and several art galleries to enjoy.