The Highest Paved Road In North America Boasts Unmatched Views Of The Continental Divide
The Continental Divide's mountainous glory is a timeless attraction for adventurous travelers. Sometimes called the Great Divide, this ridge through the Rocky Mountains separates America's eastern and western waterways. Beginning less than an hour from Denver in the town of Idaho Springs, North America's highest paved road invites sightseers on a drive that showcases the Continental Divide's natural wonders. This fascinating route is known as the Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway.
Not familiar with this Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway? If you visited Colorado before September 2023, you may know it as Mount Evans Scenic Byway. On September 15, 2023, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted to change the byway's name. The new name honors the region's Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
Learn more about Colorado history while exploring Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway. Packed with breathtaking rugged mountain views and unforgettable stops by alpine lakes and scenic overlooks, this byway is one of the most stunning U.S. road trip routes.
The best things to see and do along Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway
The drive begins with charming small-town vibes in Idaho Springs. From there, visitors start their 28-mile drive to an altitude of over 14,130 feet. Along the way, drivers will cruise through Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, see the alpine beauty of Echo Lake, witness towering granite rock formations, and maybe even spot local wildlife. Some of the critters who call the surrounding Continental Divide landscapes home include Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, mountain goats, and yellow-bellied marmots.
At stops like Mount Goliath Natural Area and Summit Lake Park, your All Recreation Sites ticket grants you access to even more breathtaking views. Appreciate 160 acres of bristlecone pine trees, rock gardens, and wildflowers at Mount Goliath Natural Area, then explore North America's highest city park at Summit Lake. Once you reach Mount Blue Sky Summit, marvel at your high-altitude surroundings from the ruins of Crest House. The enchanting landscapes might just inspire you to explore more dramatic views at Colorado's underrated Gunnison National Park.
What you should know about Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway
Guests hoping to travel the byway must book a timed entry reservation via Recreation.gov. An All Recreation Sites ticket will run you about $15 per vehicle. As the highest paved road in North America, Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway experiences some heavy crowds full of visitors excited to stop at every captivating overlook. Travelers will also have to plan their trip between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as the region's icy weather keeps the byway closed the rest of the year. While you wait for Mount Blue Sky to thaw, you can always swing by local resorts and see why Colorado is the best U.S. state for skiing.
Before you hop in the car and start driving, check for any active road closures. A section of the byway, which leads past Summit Lake and Echo Lake to the summit of Mount Blue Sky, is closed through 2025 until Memorial Day weekend 2026. If you're driving along the byway, expect construction, delays, and potential road closures as you near that section of the journey. Those keen to see Mount Blue Sky's summit can still get there on foot via the mountain's hiking trails.