The Highest Paved Road In North America Boasts Unmatched Views Of The Continental Divide

The Continental Divide's mountainous glory is a timeless attraction for adventurous travelers. Sometimes called the Great Divide, this ridge through the Rocky Mountains separates America's eastern and western waterways. Beginning less than an hour from Denver in the town of Idaho Springs, North America's highest paved road invites sightseers on a drive that showcases the Continental Divide's natural wonders. This fascinating route is known as the Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway.

Advertisement

Not familiar with this Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway? If you visited Colorado before September 2023, you may know it as Mount Evans Scenic Byway. On September 15, 2023, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted to change the byway's name. The new name honors the region's Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

Learn more about Colorado history while exploring Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway. Packed with breathtaking rugged mountain views and unforgettable stops by alpine lakes and scenic overlooks, this byway is one of the most stunning U.S. road trip routes.