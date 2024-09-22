This 'Hidden Paradise' For Lake Lovers Promises The Best Camping Experience In Indiana
Indiana is the land of soybeans, high school football, and the Indy 500, but it also has a secret gem. If you're a lake lover in the Midwest looking for a wholesome family weekend, look no further than Hidden Paradise Campground in St. Paul, Indiana. Hidden Paradise Campground is the best campground, as campers are spoiled for choice—with 183 RV and tent campsites and six cabins along the Flat Rock River on a stunning 80-acre property. It's also heaven for water lovers — from splashing around the quarry to floating on a river, and from reading by a lake to fishing on a boat, Hidden Paradise Campground has something fun for everyone in the family.
The campsite's star attraction is Dream Lake, a 20-foot-deep body of water surrounded by limestone ridges filled with fun inflatables and other activities. The Hidden Paradise is the perfect spot for a paddle in the spring water-fed lake or a leisurely stroll in the woods. Sometimes traveling with pets can be tricky, but the good news is that you can go swimming and hiking with your pooch at this campsite (though your pet is not allowed in the cabins). The best part about booking a vacation at Hidden Paradise is that it's merely a two-hour drive from the hubs of Fort Wayne and Indianapolis in Indiana. Or spend a day enjoying family-friendly attractions in Chicago before headed to Hidden Paradise. Either way, this lovely lakeside camping spot is the ideal escape for both day-trippers and weekend campers.
The idyllic escape on the lake, in the river, or in the woods
Hidden Paradise's decked-out swimming area in Dream Lake is a top destination for parents with school-aged children. The floating trampoline, inflatable obstacle course, giant slide, and jumping platform will entertain children and those of us who are young at heart for hours. The entrance fee for campers is reasonable: $5 per child ages 4-12, $7 for adults 13 and up, and free entry for children under 3.
If splashing around the lake sounds a little too rambunctious, a more peaceful way to bond with your kids may be to rent a kayak or a canoe to explore the Flat Rock River. Stay safe and wear the life jackets provided. Fishing gear is also available for rent if you're the type that fancies catching your own dinner. Floating around river fishing with an ice-cold beverage sounds like the most tranquil way to spend a lazy afternoon. Swimming is a fantastic way to stay active and healthy, but follow tips from the American Red Cross on swimming safely in lakes and rivers to protect your family. The campground has multiple shaded picnic areas with grills in case you want to cook up your catch of the day. There are also hiking trails and playgrounds for when you feel water-logged. If you want a game of basketball and volleyball, there are courts on site — just bring your own ball and you're set!
Cabin and RV camping at Hidden Paradise
Hidden Paradise offers two types of RV sites: riverside and wooded. Both sites offer electricity, water, public showers, restrooms, and access to the dump station. If you've been camping for a while and need a sewer hookup, be sure to call in advance. Tent camping is also available at the RV sites. Campers can choose sites facing the river, along the river, or in the forest. They all have water hook-ups and 20 to 50 amps of electricity. The RV and tent campsites cost about $50 to $65 per night. For those of us seeking a little more comfort while we traverse into nature, though, a cabin might be your best choice.
The six cabins offered at Hidden Paradise bring slightly different amenities to the table, but each can be considered a home away from home. The most luxurious is the Hideaway Cabin, equipped with a queen-sized bed, twin-sized bed, futons, and A/C unit. It has a kitchen with a fridge, microwave, coffee maker, and stove. It's also the only cabin that has its own full bath. The living and dining area has a fire ring and a picnic table, perfect for an intimate family get-together. Don't forget to pack kitchen utensils, plates, and cutlery, along with your own linen, blankets, pillows, and towels. The cabins go for $125 to over $150 per night. No matter the accommodation, Hidden Paradise Campground is where you can make lifelong memories with your loved ones. To ensure an easy and fun time, don't forget to pack some travel gear for your camping retreat!