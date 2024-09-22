This 'Hidden Paradise' For Lake Lovers Promises The Best Camping Experience In Indiana

Indiana is the land of soybeans, high school football, and the Indy 500, but it also has a secret gem. If you're a lake lover in the Midwest looking for a wholesome family weekend, look no further than Hidden Paradise Campground in St. Paul, Indiana. Hidden Paradise Campground is the best campground, as campers are spoiled for choice—with 183 RV and tent campsites and six cabins along the Flat Rock River on a stunning 80-acre property. It's also heaven for water lovers — from splashing around the quarry to floating on a river, and from reading by a lake to fishing on a boat, Hidden Paradise Campground has something fun for everyone in the family.

The campsite's star attraction is Dream Lake, a 20-foot-deep body of water surrounded by limestone ridges filled with fun inflatables and other activities. The Hidden Paradise is the perfect spot for a paddle in the spring water-fed lake or a leisurely stroll in the woods. Sometimes traveling with pets can be tricky, but the good news is that you can go swimming and hiking with your pooch at this campsite (though your pet is not allowed in the cabins). The best part about booking a vacation at Hidden Paradise is that it's merely a two-hour drive from the hubs of Fort Wayne and Indianapolis in Indiana. Or spend a day enjoying family-friendly attractions in Chicago before headed to Hidden Paradise. Either way, this lovely lakeside camping spot is the ideal escape for both day-trippers and weekend campers.

