Avoid Chicago Crowds At This Family-Friendly Beach With Beautiful Views

Believe it or not, Chicago in the summer can feel almost tropical. The city proper is home to 24 beaches, making for some excellent warm-weather outing opportunities. That's right! You don't necessarily need non-stop flights from Chicago to the Caribbean to make the most of summer — especially once you discover Foster Avenue Beach. Located in the historic Lincoln Park neighborhood, it's another option for a day of fun, particularly with kiddos in tow.

Foster Avenue is a completely man-made beach along Lake Michigan's lakefront. Construction on the original beach began in the early 1930s. But, by the 1950s, Lake Shore Drive needed an expansion, so the original beach was taken over. However, the beach was recreated south of the original location shortly after. This spot is actually built on top of refuse; it's part of the Lincoln Park (the park, not neighborhood) expansion that happened when the city topped landfill to make more public space.

Now, it's a memorable place for relaxing along the waterfront. "What a nice break from the ultra-crowded beaches further south! Every beach along the lake is gorgeous, but they can sometimes be shadowed by the massive crowds," a Yelp reviewer wrote. "Foster is definitely smaller, but there's plenty of room to spread out without bumping elbows with everyone around you."

