Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon' Is An Uncrowded Geological Wonder That Thrives With Fall Hues

This leaf-peeping excursion requires some hiking for the best views, so it's ideal for people looking to get out and about in nature. Be sure to wear shoes you don't mind getting dirty, as there may be mud along the way. Canyon Loop Trail is one of the more popular routes to take. At just over two miles, it can take about an hour to complete (although you could spend much more time meandering along and taking in all the seasonal hues). In addition to exploring the main canyon sections, there are backcountry hiking trails that wind through the forest, but these are recommended for more experienced hikers.

Advertisement

There are some rules visitors need to follow, too. Dogs are allowed to come along, but they must remain on a leash at all times. Also, don't attempt to climb the canyon walls — not only is this area still eroding to this day, but rangers will slap you with a fine if they spot you climbing or carving on the walls. For safety's sake and out of respect for nature, stay on the marked trails during your leaf-peeping adventure, and pick up after yourself along the way.

For people who hate hiking, you don't have to hike up the other side of the loop trail. Visitors can check out the canyons and then return to the visitor center for a shorter trek of just about a mile round-trip. Each of the canyons is numbered, but if you don't plan to see all of them, insiders recommend not missing out on the fourth and fifth canyons for the best views.

Advertisement