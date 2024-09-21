Escape Into The Beauty Of Brazil Unaltered By Tourism At This Little-Known Island Paradise

Twenty-six islands make up the Tinharé Archipelago, stretches of sand strewn along Brazil's Atlantic shore. Arguably most beautiful among them is Boipeba, a rarely visited slice of life between the ocean and the Rio do Inferno (the inaptly named River of Hell). Travelers seeking a respite from the furor of the street parties that rage through prime tourist destination Rio de Janeiro or from the bustling beaches of Brazil's south should hop aboard a boat headed for Boipeba and check into a small island hideaway.

No motorized vehicles are allowed on the island — your adventures will all be undertaken on foot, bicycle, ATV, or roving donkey cart. There's no need to walk far, though. No matter where you are, the island has white sand beaches a short journey away, dense mangroves for wildlife enthusiasts to explore, and villages conserving traditional practices hidden amid the inland forest.

To reach the island, travelers should set out from the northern Brazilian city of Salvador. Air taxis fly straight from Salvador's international airport for 770 Brazilian reais, or about $140. The flight takes about half an hour. Travelers who prefer to skip the flight can start in Valença, where boats leave regularly for Boipeba, with ferries charging about 44 reais. Guests should keep in mind that Boipeba has no ATMs or banks. Reliable Wi-Fi connections are hard to come by too.

