The 5 Best Hotels On Florida's Beautiful Amelia Island, According To Travelers
Accessible by only two roads, Florida's Amelia Island is a retreat for travelers who aren't looking to be in the middle of the action. This isn't your crowded Daytona or Miami Beach getaway. It's a seaside escape for the most avid beach lovers. It's for the sunbathers that can spend hours nestled in soft coastal sands and the adventurous spirits that live for the water. Throw in a little history and the delicious flavors of the sea, and you have a memorable experience. Most of one, at least. You still need a place to stay.
Amelia Island has no shortage of places to stay, many offering something appealing like ocean views or luxury accommodations. Knowing which hotels and resorts are worth the money shouldn't be a guessing game. If you're going to trust anyone's recommendation, though, it should be that of previous guests who took the time to share their experience. Tripadvisor users have helped narrow down a list of Amelia Island's five best hotels through their reviews. The five locations on this list scored high with travelers and represent top-rated hotels, inns, and resort properties you can take advantage of. We'll get more into how we chose these properties a little later.
Residence Inn Amelia Island
It may be a Marriott, but being part of a larger chain doesn't take away from the overall quality of the stay at Residence Inn Amelia Island. To get the "negative" out of the way, there's not much to do on-site. Like many chain hotels, Residence Inn only offers a whirlpool, a standard pool, and a 24-hour fitness center. However, it is an all-suite hotel with spacious options that go up to 790 square feet. Each suite is also equipped with a full kitchen, complete with a microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, and sink.
As one reviewer notes, the hotel is "an easy walk to the beach," which may be one of its more important facets. If you're walking, it's only a few minutes down the road, and you'll pass a few eateries along the way should you want to start with a seafood lunch. Though the beach proximity may be its biggest selling point, another reviewer states that the hotel is a quick 10-minute drive to Amelia Island's downtown. It's good to have options in case the weather doesn't cooperate one day, and lounging by the beach is out of the question.
Common shoutouts from its more than 1,800 reviews include a positive experience with the friendly staff, "spotlessly clean and very comfortable" rooms, and the free shuttle to get you around the island.
Elizabeth Pointe Lodge
It doesn't get much closer to the water than Elizabeth Pointe Lodge. This highly-rated retreat is dedicated to the guest experience, with four types of guestrooms, four suites, and a cottage. The biggest and most private space, the two-bedroom Miller Cottage, includes 24-hour room service and a free oceanfront breakfast. The rest of the rooms are rather traditional, with plush white bedding set against dark furnishings. There are no amenities on site, save for breakfast and Hors d'oeuvres to keep you energized so you can frolic all day on the beach.
A frequent traveler to Amelia Island notes that they've stayed at many of the bigger properties and other bed and breakfasts, and "they don't want to go anywhere else" but Elizabeth Pointe Lodge when they visit. This tracks with other 5-star reviews that call the property "relaxing" and tout it as "one of our best trips ever." The praise earned by Elizabeth Point Lodge across its near-1,000 reviews goes to show that simplicity is sometimes key to an enjoyable stay, as there's not much to this property save for its inviting rooms and beachside living.
Hampton Inn & Suites Amelia Island-Historic Harbor Front
It's a little surprising to see two very common chains land on a "best of" list for a rather quaint, beachside area, but more than 2,000 reviews can't be wrong. Hampton Inn & Suites earns its 4.5 stars with surprisingly basic amenities, like the kind of contemporary rooms you'd expect from such a property, a complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. If you need a little extra room, the hotel does offer one- and two-bedroom suites, complete with a fireplace and kitchenette.
It can offer a high-end version of the bare minimum because it's so close to the action on Amelia Island. One reviewer was delighted by its proximity to the historic district, specifically stating, "entertainment, dining, live music, and a historic harbor/waterfront less than a football field away." Along with praising the hotel's accommodations, another reviewer also appreciated the hotel's location on the island. "We were able to easily walk to the riverfront and dozens of restaurants [and] bars," the review confirms. When it comes to Hampton Inn, a frequent traveler claims Amelia Island's location is "one of the best ones."
Omni Amelia Island Resort
Of the best hotels on Amelia Island, Omni is the one that really wants to keep you on the property. The expansive resort boasts a bounty of luxury guest rooms and suites, each equipped with its own balcony, mini-fridge, plush pillow-top mattresses, and ocean views, no matter which room you're in. Beyond the high-end accommodations, though, Omni also offers spa services and more than ten different dining experiences that span flavors of the Southeast, an elegant steakhouse, and a simple oceanview cafe.
With all it offers guests, Omni has attracted many over the years to secure more than 6,000 reviews and a 4-star rating. The rating does look like it would be higher if guests only scored its value above a 4.0, suggesting it's simply an expensive stay. Overall, reviews are still very positive, with one guest stating that the resort caters to kids with a "kid friendly [sic] pool nature center and mini golf." Another dubbed it a "perfect hotel" and praised the joyous attitudes of "everyone from the lady at the security gate to every single employee..."
Omni's biggest drawback is its location. While it's just minutes from the beach, it's on the opposite end of Amelia from Fernandina Beach and the island's downtown bustle. It is, however, closer to the natural beauty of Amelia Island State Park.
The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island
Anything carrying the Ritz-Carlton name should be high-end, and, per its guests, the Amelia Island property does not disappoint. Another hotel closer to the island's south side, The Ritz-Carlton, sits just off the coast, so you'll be sure to hear crashing waves nightly as you relax in your comfortable standard guest room or upgraded suite. Nothing ends a night better on Amelia Island than a roaring fire in a fireplace, the ocean breeze kicking through the balcony door, and the gentle sounds of Mother Nature. There aren't as many restaurants as the Omni, but The Ritz-Carlton spares no expense with its fresh coastal favorites, oceanside dining, and casual drinks in the lobby.
Across more than 3,200 reviews, The Ritz-Carlton has appealed to more than 2,100 travelers who left the highest rating for their stay. Some travelers return to the Ritz-Carlton when they visit Amelia Island for a second time, with one guest stating, "Still gotta love this place." From clean vibes to a family-friendly atmosphere, the property earned accolades from other guests, one of whom noted that it's a "great place to relax" and another who's already planning a return trip with their children.
How we chose these hotels
How often do you read a "best of..." list and are left questioning why those were the "best" choices? For these five hotels, we listened specifically to Tripadvisor users and took the top properties that scored at least a 4-star rating. Since the number of reviews also matters, as a hotel with 5 stars and one review isn't the same as a 4.5-star hotel with 4,000 reviews, we also stuck to properties with no fewer than 1,000 user ratings. The goal was to try and get a well-rounded view of the available hotels on Amelia Island.