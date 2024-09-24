Scenic Waterfront Dining, Shops, And Entertainment Are A Promise At This Open-Air Florida Mall

While South Beach boasts coastal views and Brickell provides a developed city experience, Bayside Marketplace is the focal point of Miami's entertainment space and a one-stop shop for nearly all ages. From terrace dining to premiere shopping, with waterfront attractions galore, there is seemingly something to do for every traveler in the family, especially those looking to avoid the region's sometimes dangerous beaches. One look at the iconic Hard Rock guitar and Skyview Ferris wheel, and you'll see why it's a staple of the South Florida skyline.

More than 25 million patrons visit this 22-acre property's open-air mall annually, as it sits in a prime location in the heart of The Magic City and is a walkable distance from The Kaseya Center, where the Miami Heat play and A-list singers perform on tour. Behind the shopping center is a marina where locals can dock their yachts, and there's a decent chance they might be from your favorite films or on your TV screen, as Bayside is only about 30 minutes inland from Fisher Island — an exclusive living area for the rich and famous.

Across the waterway is the Miami Port, where cruises dock, making it easy for Miamians to get on and off ships. The shopping center is also minutes from the Pérez Art Museum and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Its central position in the downtown area is what keeps attracting locals, as well as tourists.

