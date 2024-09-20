The US Government Thinks You Should Reconsider Visiting This Dangerous Caribbean Destination

White sands, azure waters, radiant blue skys — Jamaica can be the quintessential Caribbean paradise. However, the U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 3 warning, urging Americans to "reconsider travel." This is the penultimate warning; Level 4 is "do not travel."

The State Department's concern is not Jamaica's major hurricanes that sever electricity, water, and other vital supplies. Rather, their concern is the island nation's rampant crime issue. Jamaica's homicide rate is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. In 2023, the homicide rate hit 60.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. For context, the U.S. homicide rate is 7.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The State Department has a list of recommendations for those who travel to Jamaica. Vigilance and awareness are important, especially at night, when walking and driving in public is best avoided. Buses also present unnecessary risks, as do secluded areas, which is common sense. Renting a car is not advised, either, owing to bad road conditions and dangerous driving standards.

