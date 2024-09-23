What Makes The Maldives A Potentially Dangerous Vacation For LGBTQ+ Travelers?

With long, white beaches and turquoise waves, it's no surprise that the Maldives is a popular honeymoon destination for all couples — including LGBTQ+ couples. However, in the Republic of Maldives, there are laws against being in a relationship with someone of the same sex. Although the Maldives does not have specific laws against forms of gender expression, like Brunei and Oman do, transgender travelers are often unsafe in countries with hostile attitudes toward members of the LGBTQ+ community. So is it safe for queer travelers to seek out a romantic trip to the Maldives?

Advertisement

To find out how concerned travelers should be about this potential destination, Islands spoke to Duncan Greenfield-Turk, CEO of Global Travel Moments, a travel agency specializing in creating personalized trips for LGBTQ+ travelers. Greenfield-Turk said that safe travel in the Maldives is possible for LGBTQ+ people if they practice discretion But the CEO warned that if you're planning to leave a private resort, being visibly out can be dangerous. "Public displays of affection, same-sex relationships, and LGBTQ+ activities are considered punishable offenses, which can include jail time, fines, and even corporal punishment," Greenfield-Turk said. "The country's overall legal framework poses a risk for LGBTQ+ travelers, especially if their sexual orientation becomes known outside of tourist zones."

Advertisement