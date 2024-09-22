Gorgeous Caribbean Beaches That Are Wildly Underrated, According To Travelers
With thousands of beautiful and bucket list-worthy beaches, it's no wonder the Caribbean is a paradise for beach lovers and those seeking the ultimate relaxing destination. From breathtaking waters to lush rainforests and vibrant and diverse cultures across the region, it can be hard narrowing down the overwhelming number of choices for your next trip. While there are a wealth of well-known and rightfully beloved gems and alluring tourist destinations in the Caribbean — from the iconic pig beach in the Bahamas to the famous Baths in the British Virgin Islands — there are plenty more that fly under the radar.
Whether you're looking for the perfect snorkeling spot or another unique experience you can only find in the Caribbean, perhaps you'd rather venture a bit off the beaten path for your next Caribbean adventure. From secluded coves to spots still largely untouched by tourists, these recommendations are all stunning — and highly underrated. This list was developed with the help of travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and destination sites.
Playa Gipy, Curaçao
Some of the Caribbean's most picture-perfect beaches can be found in Curaçao, a small island just off the coast of Venezuela. If you're looking for an adventurous, off-the-beaten path beach with unreal views, look no further than Playa Gipy, on the western side of the island. It's a small beach that appears totally untouched and is mostly only known by locals. It's likely that you'll have the entire beach to yourself if you visit.
Part of what makes this spot so secluded and peaceful is that it isn't the easiest to access. After parking near the Watamula Hole, you'll have to walk about 10 minutes or so, then climb down some rocks to reach the shore below. While not particularly difficult, it is advised that you wear the right shoes. The view is completely worth it — this rocky, rugged beach is absolutely mesmerizing. While swimming and snorkeling can be possible here, the current is sometimes strong and the waters rough, so exercise caution.
Salomon Beach, St. John
St. John is another oasis for beachgoers thanks to its pristine beaches, jewel-toned water, and sugary white sand. Salomon Beach, however, is one of the most gorgeous, thanks to its untouched beauty. " ... It was like the doors of paradise opened up!!!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We could not believe our eyes, it was so incredibly beautiful – words and pics cannot describe it."
While you do have to hike for a bit to access this beach, it's only for a mile or so. And luckily, this means that this beach typically doesn't draw a ton of crowds. In the spirit of preserving its natural scenery, there are no amenities here, but just a short walk away in the also postcard-worthy Honeymoon Beach, you'll find food options, restrooms, kayak rentals, and lockers. A patch reef, and some of the island's best snorkeling, sit between the two beaches.
Playa Zoni, Puerto Rico
Those looking for an underrated Puerto Rican beach destination should look no further than Zoni Beach, on the northeastern coast of Culebra, a secret island home to some of the Caribbean's prettiest beaches. While Culebra's Flamenco Beach is well known (and often crowded), Playa Zoni ranks among the best under-the-radar beaches you need to visit in the Caribbean. Tranquil and undoubtedly stunning, Playa Zoni is known for its warm, silky water, white sand, and views of Cayo Norte, Isla Culebrita, and St. Thomas.
"Just about the prettiest beach ever!" said one previous visitor on Tripadvisor. There are no restrooms or food options, but that's part of the charm — it is truly a slice of untouched paradise. And if you're able to visit between April and June, you may even catch a glimpse of the beach's iconic wildlife, as leatherback and hawksbill sea turtles call the area home.
Malgretoute Beach, St. Lucia
Among St. Lucia's many dazzling beaches is a hidden treasure: Malgretoute Beach, situated just north of the former volcano, Petit Piton. Lesser known by tourists than St. Lucia's iconic Sugar Beach, Malgretoute Beach is dubbed Paradise Beach by locals thanks to its immense beauty and dreamy views. Malgretoute is defined by its pebbles and gray sand; it's also one of the island's best spots for snorkeling thanks to its crystal clear waters.
One of its most unique features, however, is a moss-covered petroglyph on a rock near the beach's entrance. Although secluded and surrounded by lush rainforest, that doesn't mean the beach is lacking in activities or adventure. There's plenty more to discover in the area, particularly when it comes to gorgeous nature. Make a stop at the nearby Pitons Waterfall, check out the Sulphur Springs, and explore relaxing mineral springs as well during your visit.
Little Bay, Anguilla
Adventure seekers will get a thrill from visiting Little Bay, an out-of-this-world gem tucked away in Anguilla. "Little Bay is a nice hidden treasure of Anguilla," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. Reaching this idyllic spot involves a short hike down a steep mountain. At that point, you propel yourself down to the sandy shores using a rope. Don't let this deter you from visiting, though — there is also the option to take a boat to Little Bay. Just head to Da'Vida Bayside in Crocus Bay — the round-trip fare will be around $15.
Either way, the view is truly unparalleled, and the serenity and seclusion is priceless. With unique cliffs and rock formations, and azure waters, "Little Bay was absolutely breathtaking!" said another Tripadvisor reviewer. You may even spot sea turtles and plenty of other wildlife, especially if you decide to snorkel. As a west-facing beach, the sunsets are also unreal.
Bush Bay, Antigua
Antigua famously has 365 different beaches sprawled across its 54 miles of coastline — so there's some pretty stiff competition when it comes to determining the most gorgeous Antigua beach. A top contender, and certainly one of the most underrated, is without a doubt Bush Bay. Surrounded by lush greenery and rugged cliffs, and dotted with stones and reefs, it's both absolutely jaw-dropping as well as peaceful and quiet. Snorkeling and swimming are the things to do here, in addition to exploring the surrounding hiking trails.
Bush Bay is completely undeveloped and unspoiled, so don't expect any food options or amenities here, but restaurants and bars can be found at the neighboring Dickenson Bay beach. To reach Bush Bay, you can drive directly (an off-road vehicle or other sturdy car is best, though, as the roads are rough), you can hike there via scenic trail, or arrive by boat.
Playa El Valle, Dominican Republic
It just doesn't get better than a trip to the Dominican Republic's beautiful Playa El Valle. This jaw-dropping tropical oasis in the north coast of Samaná is lined with mountains, rock formations, coconut trees, and jade-colored water. "You have to see the view to believe it," recounted one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The jungle-covered mountains jutting out into the ocean from both sides of the beach makes for one incredible scene."
In addition to its breathtaking scenery, this beach is quiet and untouched, making for a truly relaxing visit. There is one restaurant onsite, serving up Caribbean seafood, and for those looking to add a dose of adrenaline to their relaxing beach vacation, you can also find the Samaná Zipline nearby. The Lulú waterfall is another option if you're seeking even more awe-inspiring nature. Indeed, another past visitor on Tripadvisor wrote that it's, "Such a hidden gem."
Playa Larga, Cuba
If you're seeking a happy medium between a bustling resort town and total isolation, the answer is Playa Larga, a small fishing village just two hours away from Havana. One of the most underrated Cuban beaches, Playa Larga is tranquil, with powdery white sand and sparkling water, but overall it feels like a local's town, with a relaxed ambiance and a number of restaurant options nearby. Rather than being filled with hotels, many locals have even turned their homes into guest houses (known as casas particulares) and even bars, offering visitors a true taste of Cuban culture.
Those looking for water activities can find plentiful snorkeling opportunities in Playa Larga, while history buffs can explore some of the historic sites sprawled across the area, from a reconstructed Taíno village to the Bay of Pigs Museum. Nearby, you'll findthe Ciénaga de Zapata National Park, with mangrove forests, underwater canyons, coral reefs, and an abundance of wildlife.
Hopkins, Belize
Snorkeling is one of the best things to do on your first vacation to Belize, and Hopkins is one of the greatest places to do it. Not only is the Southern Barrier Reef accessible from Hopkins, a small fishing village in Southern Belize, but it's also an amazing place for eco-cultural tourism. Known as "the friendliest village in Belize," and with a large population of Garifuna people (an Afro-Indigenous group originally from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent), visitors can soak in plenty of culture and history, from enjoying the local food to even taking a drumming lesson.
For those looking to hike and observe wildlife, the Mayflower Bocawina National Park and the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary are also close by. There's a jaguar preserve in the wildlife sanctuary, where you can also see waterfalls and Mayan ruins, that's an absolute must. The beach itself is also pristine, with sapphire water, while the surrounding jungle adding to the picturesque scenery. Although less well known than other prominent Belize beaches like Tranquility Bay Beach, there are plenty of hotel and food options in town as well.
Mangel Halto Beach, Aruba
With vibrant, crystal-clear waters, and mangroves and cliffs lining the shore, Mangel Halto Beach is a hidden treasure full of natural beauty, or a "paradise at the sea," as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it. It's one of the few secluded spots along Aruba's southeastern coast, and is perfect for those looking for privacy or ultimate relaxation. Although it appears tucked away, this beach is easily accessible by car (there's a small parking lot closeby), or by bus or taxi.
This is also a great snorkeling spot thanks to its shallow waters, rich marine life, and coral reefs. You can even walk to the edge of the reef to check out sea life like parrot fish, blue tangs, and anemones. With calm waters and nearby coves and lagoons, it's the perfect destination for kayaking or swimming. Meanwhile, the mangroves offer plenty of shade for those looking to just rest on Mangel Halto's pearl-colored sands.
Barker's Beach, Cayman Islands
Unknown to most tourists but a favorite among locals, Barker's Beach is a tropical paradise in the West Bay of the Cayman Islands. Picturesque and pristine, Barker's Beach is hidden away in a national park, and you may very well have this beach all to yourself. Just keep in mind that the roads to get there can be a bit rough, and the beach itself is rather rocky, making it not as ideal for swimming. If you do choose to hit the water, just make sure to exercise caution.
With that said, Barker's is a hub for other adventurous activities, from ATV rides to horseback riding. During the winter, it becomes a popular kitesurfing destination too. With its aquamarine waters, tropical foliage, and abundant wildlife (birdwatching is particularly popular here), Barker's Beach is truly "nature at its best!" according to one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Bottom Bay Beach, Barbados
Bottom Bay Beach is a small beach nestled in southeastern Barbados. Although it's relatively unknown, it can fill up quickly due to its small size. Plan to visit on a weekday, and you could get this hidden gem all to yourself. Bottom Bay Beach's surrounding cliffs and swaying palm trees add to the sense of seclusion — and while the waves can be rough, making this not the best spot for swimming, the views are truly incomparable when it comes to picnicking, taking photos, or just relaxing.
To access this beach, you have to walk down some stone steps. "I've been to a lot of places and walking down to get to Bottom Bay was just like going into a magical garden with the hanging plants," said one previous visitor on Tripadvisor. "#1 thing in Barbados. A must see."
Frenchman's Cove, Jamaica
Frenchman's Cove is tucked away in a lush jungle oasis along Jamaica's northern coast. A hidden treasure with golden sand and hypnotic water, it's part of a resort, so if you're not staying at the hotel you'll have to pay a fee of just under $13. The fee is more than worth it though — wrapped in emerald-colored forests and rocky cliffs, Frenchman's Cove feels secluded and tranquil, and is generally uncrowded.
Frenchman's Cove is a taste of "heaven on earth," according to one previous visitor on Tripadvisor. "The beauty is beyond my ability to describe." You can also find plenty of amenities here, from beach chairs for rent, restrooms, and food and drink options. You can even hop on a boat tour from here to check out the Blue Lagoon, one of Jamaica's most scenic and well-known spots.
Half Moon Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos
Characterized not only by its intriguing rock formations and surrounding cliffs, but its wild iguanas as well, Half Moon Bay Beach is one of the best beaches in Turks and Caicos. "This beach is absolutely breathtaking," said one Tripadvisor reviewer, "it's everything you imagine a Caribbean beach to be and so much more." This untouched sand bar beach is truly picture-perfect, and is great not only for spotting wildlife (look out for the many birds as well as the iguanas), but for numerous water sports. Snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking, and kiteboarding are all popular here.
To reach Half Moon Bay, you can even opt for kayaking or paddleboarding. You can also hop on a 15-minute boat ride from Grace Bay Beach. This beach is remote and undeveloped, so if you decide to spend the day, plan to bring your own picnic if you're not traveling with a tour group.
Secret Cove Beach, Dominica
If you're looking for a tropical vacation that won't break the bank, Dominica is the perfect choice for a Caribbean getaway. Of its many impressive beaches, Secret Cove Beach on the northern coast, is one of its most underrated. Essentially unknown among tourists, this hidden gem is enveloped by lush rainforests and soaring cliffs, and can only be reached by hiking or by water — whether it's by boat, by kayaking, or even swimming from neighboring Tibay Beach.
While Secret Cove Beach is perfect for swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, or simply relaxing, there's loads more to discover in the area, especially for hikers seeking tropical rainforest views and waterfalls. Explore a sliver of the Caribbean's longest hiking route, the Waitukubuli National Trail, and pay a visit to Morne Diablotin National Park as well, which is home to some of the island's most epic hiking trails.
Bathway Beach, Grenada
Grenada's Bathway Beach is another picturesque destination beloved by locals, but not yet popular among tourists. Typically empty on weekdays, this peaceful oasis is the ultimate relaxing destination, thanks to its powdery coral sand and clear, turquoise waters. This beach has plenty of amenities, from bathrooms to parking, and you can also find a couple local restaurants nearby serving seafood and Grenadian cuisine.
"I absolutely adore this beach," said one past visitor. "The picturesque view is simply enchanting, especially during the early hours of the day when the natural artistry of the landscape is at its peak." Bathway Beach is ideal for snorkeling, and swimmers should stick to the natural pool formed by the rock shelf due to rough waters. Those looking to immerse themselves more in nature can head to the nearby Levera National Park, a nesting ground for sea turtles and a hotspot for birdwatching and exploring the tropical mangrove ecosystem.
Methodology
With stunning beaches across the Caribbean, it's no easy task narrowing them down. Travel blogs, Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, destination sites, and ranking lists were all used to ensure that these spots were undoubtedly gorgeous, as well as under-the-radar. The included beaches are all relatively unknown to tourists, and are typically uncrowded. We also made sure to include beaches from a wide array of Caribbean countries.