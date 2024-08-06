Head To This Caribbean Island For A Tropical Vacation That Won't Break The Bank

If you want to plan a relaxing beach vacation but don't know if you can afford it, consider a trip to Dominica. Lush forests blanket the hot, mountainous island, accompanied by the songs of tropical birds. Whether you long to see Boiling Lake, the second largest hot spring in the world, or try a bowl of callaloo, Dominica makes a beautiful and affordable choice for a Caribbean getaway.

To find out what why Dominica is such a budget-friendly vacation destination, Islands spoke to Lee Friedman, founder and advisor at Mango Tree Travel, a travel planning service designed to help families find unique hotel stays in their price range. Friedman told us exclusively that the accommodation options play a major role in making the locale a good bargain. "Dominica is a great island for those looking for eco-lodges and small hotels with character, which come at a better price point than the classic luxury Caribbean resort," Friedman explained. "But you also get a completely unique experience at that lower price point, so you won't feel like you're sacrificing the quality of your trip just to save money."

