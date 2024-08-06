Head To This Caribbean Island For A Tropical Vacation That Won't Break The Bank
If you want to plan a relaxing beach vacation but don't know if you can afford it, consider a trip to Dominica. Lush forests blanket the hot, mountainous island, accompanied by the songs of tropical birds. Whether you long to see Boiling Lake, the second largest hot spring in the world, or try a bowl of callaloo, Dominica makes a beautiful and affordable choice for a Caribbean getaway.
To find out what why Dominica is such a budget-friendly vacation destination, Islands spoke to Lee Friedman, founder and advisor at Mango Tree Travel, a travel planning service designed to help families find unique hotel stays in their price range. Friedman told us exclusively that the accommodation options play a major role in making the locale a good bargain. "Dominica is a great island for those looking for eco-lodges and small hotels with character, which come at a better price point than the classic luxury Caribbean resort," Friedman explained. "But you also get a completely unique experience at that lower price point, so you won't feel like you're sacrificing the quality of your trip just to save money."
Airfare could be the most expensive part of a trip to Dominica
While you can look forward to affordable accomodations upon arrival in Dominica, booking your airfare could still cost a pretty penny. Lee Friedman shared with Islands that budget-conscious individuals will likely spend the most on flights to reach the country. If you live in the United States, you could pay anywhere from $420 to $1,490 per round-trip ticket, depending on where you fly from. Departing from Europe or Asia? Expect much higher prices.
Flying your whole family to Dominica could add up quickly; however, Friedman assured Islands: "If travelers can get over the high airfare cost, the overall cost of a trip to Dominica would be very wallet friendly." In addition to considering lower-priced last minute flights, Friedman had some suggestions for how to get creative saving money when booking airfare. "I would encourage travelers to widen their window to consider traveling on off days," she said. "Sometimes staying the night in Miami can really improve travel times and overall flight cost as well."
How to enjoy a trip to Dominica on a budget
From Waitukubuli National Trail, the Caribbean's longest hiking trail, to the twin Trafalgar Falls (pictured) in the mountains of Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica overflows with phenomenal natural beauty that makes a trip to the Caribbean well worth it. "The great things about natural attractions is that they often come at either low cost, or free," Lee Friedman noted. "Get ready to enjoy hiking and waterfalls, explore local villages, and discover local beaches. None of these activities come at a high cost, and you'll get to know the real Dominica."
When it comes to where to stay, Friedman suggested skipping pricey resorts and opting for somewhere locally run. Not only will it have a lot of character, it might have its own kitchen so that you don't always have to pay to eat out. One of her personal favorites, with options that come fully equipped with a functional kitchen at a relatively low price point, is a cozy, family-owned property called SeaCliff Eco Cottages.