The Unique Spots In Europe Where Theft Is Least Likely, According To Rick Steves

If you've been looking for a European getaway and are trying to decide where to go, you may have looked checked out some tips on how to avoid pickpockets in Europe. While keeping your wits about you and watching your things is important no matter where you travel, travel pro Rick Steves knows some surprising places in Europe where theft is least likely: campgrounds. He says on his website, "Campgrounds are remarkably low-theft. Campings are full of basically honest, middle-class European families, and someone's at the gate all day. Most people just leave their gear in their vans or zipped inside their tents." (He explains that "campings" is the international word for campgrounds.)

While it's still a good idea to take precautions with your things, European campgrounds are relatively safe for a few reasons. First, Steves says that camping isn't quite the same in Europe as it is in America. It's generally less private, meaning that there are fewer opportunities for thieves to enter your site unobserved. He explains, "Camping in Europe is more a social experience than a chance to retreat to nature. There, it's the middle-class family way to travel, and it's cheap." You merely show your passport, fill out a form, and look at the rules before checking in. That said, even Rick Steves has been pickpocketed in a few European cities, so we have some tips to keep your belongings safe.

