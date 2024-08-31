These European Cities Are The Only Destinations Where Rick Steves Has Been Pickpocketed

If you've planned a trip to Europe, it's a good bet you've been given advice about protecting yourself from pickpockets, like wearing a money belt instead of a wallet, or keeping your eyes on your things in touristy areas. Still, pickpocketing happens to the best of us. That includes travel expert Rick Steves. He said on his website that, while he managed to travel for around 4,000 days over the years without incident, he was pickpocketed in 2017.

Advertisement

It happened on the Métro in Paris, France, and it was because he didn't follow his own rules. Steves wrote, "OK, I admit, it's my fault...I wasn't wearing my money belt. And it cost me. I went back to the hotel, referred to the emergency section in the appendix of our Paris guidebook, and set about canceling my credit cards. I lost my driver's license, two credit cards, and some money." In addition, he revealed in a 2023 interview with Johnny Jet that he was hit in Brixton (which he referred to as a "bad neighborhood in London"), and Lisbon, Portugal on other occasions.

While Italy has the highest amount of pickpockets in Europe, according to an analysis posted in early 2024 by quote zone.co.uk, it can happen anywhere. France was second on the list. Spain ranked third, and Portugal was all the way down at number six. England, where Brixton is, didn't even rank in the top 10. That means you should be aware of your surroundings, no matter where you go.

Advertisement