These European Cities Are The Only Destinations Where Rick Steves Has Been Pickpocketed
If you've planned a trip to Europe, it's a good bet you've been given advice about protecting yourself from pickpockets, like wearing a money belt instead of a wallet, or keeping your eyes on your things in touristy areas. Still, pickpocketing happens to the best of us. That includes travel expert Rick Steves. He said on his website that, while he managed to travel for around 4,000 days over the years without incident, he was pickpocketed in 2017.
It happened on the Métro in Paris, France, and it was because he didn't follow his own rules. Steves wrote, "OK, I admit, it's my fault...I wasn't wearing my money belt. And it cost me. I went back to the hotel, referred to the emergency section in the appendix of our Paris guidebook, and set about canceling my credit cards. I lost my driver's license, two credit cards, and some money." In addition, he revealed in a 2023 interview with Johnny Jet that he was hit in Brixton (which he referred to as a "bad neighborhood in London"), and Lisbon, Portugal on other occasions.
While Italy has the highest amount of pickpockets in Europe, according to an analysis posted in early 2024 by quote zone.co.uk, it can happen anywhere. France was second on the list. Spain ranked third, and Portugal was all the way down at number six. England, where Brixton is, didn't even rank in the top 10. That means you should be aware of your surroundings, no matter where you go.
Rick Steves' experience and advice about pickpockets
One bit of common sense to avoid pickpockets is to stay away from neighborhoods that are known for crime, or at least be extra cautious while you're there. Steves says in the interview, "I like to venture into the edgy areas when I'm doing my guidebook research just to see what's comfortable and what's safe for my readers because I kind of like the dodgy neighborhoods." However, he adds, "If you're sloppy, you can get pickpocketed or purse snatched." It's doubly important if you don't actually know which neighborhoods to be careful in. Maybe you've never even heard of Brixton in London, so you may not know that this is a spot to be wary of. Taking precautions is extra important in any new place.
You may even be noticed as an American in Europe, and marked as a target because of it. He gives us a good reason. "Thieves in Europe target American tourists — not because the thieves are mean ... but because they're smart. We're the ones with the good stuff in our purses and wallets." Another place to be extra careful, no matter what European city you're in, is on public transportation. Steves actually saw pickpockets in action on a trolley in Lisbon, and the Paris Métro is where he was robbed himself. In fact, train stations are a prime spots, and Steves explains that you can be a target, as you're burdened with luggage, trying to figure out where to go. You're distracted, and that's when they strike.
Rick Steves' advice on what to look out for
If it can happen to a travel expert, pickpocketing can happen to anyone. It can also be done by anyone, meaning you can't look at someone and know they're out to get your things. Steves tells us that they sometimes dress in suits, or may ask you for help to distract you while someone else helps themselves to your wallet. They may have children in tow, or use any number of strategies to carry out scams. That means you should always follow Steves tips to avoid pickpockets even more so, since he's been through it.
Steves recommends backing up all documents with photos. Keep them in a password-protected file that you can access from your email. That way, even if your phone is stolen with your bag, you have copies to get them replaced. Keep expensive items at home. If you're sitting somewhere, loop your purse or bag around your chair or leg and make sure all the zippers are closed. He mentions that people in Paris have been known to take your phone right out of your hand while you take a picture. We suggest getting a phone case with a lanyard attachment to loop around your wrist. If you do get pickpocketed, Steves says to report it to the local police and file a report. (This list of emergency numbers around the world can be helpful.) That can help with getting your documents replaced. It can also aid insurance claims.