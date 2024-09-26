Experience Authentic Old Florida At This Little-Known Coastal Village With Unmatched Seafood
One of the main reasons Florida is such a popular vacation destination is that the state can appeal to so many travelers. While families can head to Orlando for the theme parks, ocean-lovers can go exploring some of the best snorkeling destinations in the U.S. in places like Crystal River, Silver Glen Springs, and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo. Meanwhile, everyone can enjoy some fresh, delicious seafood, no matter where they might be.
If you're near the northeastern part of the state, you may be familiar with the city of Jacksonville. This city is a marvel in its own right, blending both new and Old Florida in a way that makes it appealing to long-time residents and tourists alike. However, we're not going to discuss what makes Jacksonville a worthwhile destination. Instead, we're going to focus on a tiny neighborhood at the mouth of the St. Johns River: Mayport.
Don't feel bad if you've never heard of Mayport before. Unless you've visited Jacksonville and sampled "Mayport shrimp," it's likely you would never hear about this Old Florida fishing village. However, Mayport is much more than a footnote on the map. Here's why you should pay a visit next time you're in the Sunshine State.
Why Mayport is so well-known for its seafood
According to some reports, Mayport is the "oldest fishing village in the United States." While that claim isn't technically true (Gloucester, Massachusetts, holds that title), many Jacksonville residents know that Mayport is probably the most important fishing town in the state, if not the entire Southeast.
But what makes Mayport so unique and wonderful? It's all about the shrimp. In Mayport's early days (around 1850), fishermen used to catch a wide array of fish at the mouth of the St. Johns River. Shad, mullet, and other species were abundant, and many fisheries took advantage and culled thousands of fish from the river every day. Over time, overfishing and pollution caused the fish populations to plummet. However, that turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as locals discovered another golden opportunity: shrimping.
The area around where the St. Johns River meets the sea is perfect for shrimp to thrive, and every year, the Safe Harbor Seafood Company processes hundreds of thousands of pounds of the little guys to sell to restaurants and grocery stores in Jacksonville and beyond. In fact, many residents take great pride in eating "Mayport shrimp," and there's even an official "Shrimp Trail" where you can taste how good they are in a variety of dishes.
Dining and more in Mayport
If your mouth is already watering at the prospect of delicious, locally-caught shrimp, you might want to book a trip to Mayport right now. According to locals, the shrimp are largest and juiciest in November and December, but anytime is the right time to enjoy a batch of white or brown Mayport shrimp.
Inside Mayport proper, there are two places to get your fix. First is the Safe Harbor Seafood Market. Because this is where the shrimp are caught, cleaned, and processed, you can't get them much fresher or juicier anywhere else. You can get them fresh, fried, or mixed into other dishes (like dips and salads). Alternatively, you can buy them fresh by the pound and prepare them yourself. A little further north is the world-famous Singleton's Seafood Shack. This restaurant was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2010, and has been a local staple since 1969.
Outside of enjoying shrimp, there's not much else to do in Mayport. You can check out the Mayport Lighthouse or charter a boat to go fishing (or sightseeing) in the Atlantic Ocean. Because the coastal town is so small (and next to a naval station and military base), you'll have to go into Jacksonville (or south to America's oldest city, St. Augustine) for more attractions and amenities. However, when it comes to the Old Florida experience, walking around Mayport is about as good as it gets. (On that note, here are a few more timeless things to do while visiting Florida.)