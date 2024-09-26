Experience Authentic Old Florida At This Little-Known Coastal Village With Unmatched Seafood

One of the main reasons Florida is such a popular vacation destination is that the state can appeal to so many travelers. While families can head to Orlando for the theme parks, ocean-lovers can go exploring some of the best snorkeling destinations in the U.S. in places like Crystal River, Silver Glen Springs, and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo. Meanwhile, everyone can enjoy some fresh, delicious seafood, no matter where they might be.

If you're near the northeastern part of the state, you may be familiar with the city of Jacksonville. This city is a marvel in its own right, blending both new and Old Florida in a way that makes it appealing to long-time residents and tourists alike. However, we're not going to discuss what makes Jacksonville a worthwhile destination. Instead, we're going to focus on a tiny neighborhood at the mouth of the St. Johns River: Mayport.

Don't feel bad if you've never heard of Mayport before. Unless you've visited Jacksonville and sampled "Mayport shrimp," it's likely you would never hear about this Old Florida fishing village. However, Mayport is much more than a footnote on the map. Here's why you should pay a visit next time you're in the Sunshine State.

