Costa Rica Is Home To This Secluded Paradise With Some Of The World's Best Surfing Waves

The town of Pavones is remote, small, and somewhat rustic. However, the world-class surfing conditions in this southern region of Costa Rica attract visitors from all over the world. The surf is over 800 meters (2,624 feet) long and breaks consistently to the left, making it the second-longest left-hand break in the world. You don't have to be an expert surfer to enjoy the incredible waves, as there are beginner-friendly surf areas and knowledgeable instructors ready to show you the ropes. During Costa Rica's dry "summer" season from January through April, stormy conditions are less frequent; however, the official surfing season takes place from late March to October, when the swells become more substantial — traveling during these months is also the best time to visit Costa Rica for a budget-friendly escape.

Advertisement

When you're not riding the waves or resting up, there is so much sightseeing to do in Pavones. This treasured part of Central America offers endless opportunities for adventurous excursions, including rafting, horseback riding, waterfall tours, snorkeling, whale watching, and hiking in the jungle. The region is full of extraordinary biodiversity. In fact, Pavones is near the Osa Peninsula, one of the world's most biologically diverse destinations. Have your camera and binoculars handy, as you will likely encounter some rare exotic wildlife.

As you may expect in a densely forested region like Pavones, getting here is no easy feat. Although conditions have improved in recent years, the roads are bumpy and may even flood. However, the long journey is completely worth it. Despite its remote location, Pavones has all the amenities of an established resort town, including restaurants, cafés, hammocks for a post-surf nap, and beautiful accommodations steps away from the beach.

Advertisement