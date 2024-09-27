History And Mouth-Watering Food Unite At Maine's Oldest Diner With Vintage Charm

One of the oldest diners in America, Palace Diner has been serving up plates of homestyle meals since 1927. Step aboard the classic red Pollard train car, and you'll be transported 100 years back in time greeted by original mint-green tiles, a black-and-white checkered floor, and a classic breakfast counter that seats 15 guests.

The small dining quarters can equal hour-long wait times, but according to past patrons, the food is worth the wait. Renowned for its from-scratch recipes and fresh ingredients, among the diner's most popular dishes are their Buttermilk Flapjacks and world-famous Palace Potatoes. You can try both dishes by ordering the Lumberjack Breakfast, which comes with five flapjacks, two eggs, one side of meat, and a heap of Palace Potatoes for $21.

Breakfast is served all day, but if you're looking for lunch, they have a small, but mighty, offering of menu items to choose from. Try their Fried Chicken Sandwich, which is served with housemade cabbage slaw, jalapenos, mayo, and iceberg lettuce on a soft sesame bun.

You can visit any day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just be sure to bring your cash or use the ATM outside the dining car, as they don't accept any other form of payment.