History And Mouth-Watering Food Unite At Maine's Oldest Diner With Vintage Charm
There's a reason it's called comfort food. What's more comforting than the taste of fluffy golden-brown squares of French toast and a cup of coffee, or a mouthwatering cheeseburger and fries served at the countertop of a classic diner? In the small city of Biddeford, Maine, which boasts some of the state's best beaches and food, the historic Palace Diner is the perfect spot to sink your teeth into some good old-fashioned comfort food in a charming, retro dining locale.
Situated less than 30 minutes south of Portland and housed in a vintage locomotive train car, it's an ideal breakfast spot to include on a romantic East Coast couple's trip itinerary, or on a tour of quirky roadside attractions in New England. While Biddeford has a number of delicious dining destinations from breweries and distilleries to pizza places and steakhouses, there's nothing quite as unique as its oldest diner: Palace Diner.
Enjoy classic comfort food in a vintage train car
One of the oldest diners in America, Palace Diner has been serving up plates of homestyle meals since 1927. Step aboard the classic red Pollard train car, and you'll be transported 100 years back in time greeted by original mint-green tiles, a black-and-white checkered floor, and a classic breakfast counter that seats 15 guests.
The small dining quarters can equal hour-long wait times, but according to past patrons, the food is worth the wait. Renowned for its from-scratch recipes and fresh ingredients, among the diner's most popular dishes are their Buttermilk Flapjacks and world-famous Palace Potatoes. You can try both dishes by ordering the Lumberjack Breakfast, which comes with five flapjacks, two eggs, one side of meat, and a heap of Palace Potatoes for $21.
Breakfast is served all day, but if you're looking for lunch, they have a small, but mighty, offering of menu items to choose from. Try their Fried Chicken Sandwich, which is served with housemade cabbage slaw, jalapenos, mayo, and iceberg lettuce on a soft sesame bun.
You can visit any day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just be sure to bring your cash or use the ATM outside the dining car, as they don't accept any other form of payment.
What to do and where to stay nearby
If you're feeling nostalgic for bygone eras after your trip to the Palace Diner, you can visit the Maine Classic Car Museum just 10 minutes south. For $12 you can tour their showroom, which proudly displays a collection of over 50 classic automobiles like 1950s Chevy Bel Airs and 1960s Porsches. The museum is open Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is the perfect pit stop while you're in Biddeford.
You can also visit the nearby Seashore Trolley Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the world's first and largest electric railway museum contains three carhouses full of restored trolleys and transit artifacts. You can even take a ride on an antique trolley around their 1.5-mile private railroad. Museum tickets can be purchased here at $15 for adults.
If you're staying the night, check into the Lincoln Hotel. In the heart of Biddeford, the boutique hotel offers luxurious rooms in a former 19th-century red brick mill. It's also less than half a mile from Palace Diner, making it an easy walk. If you want to stay closer to the beach, check out the Seaside Inn in Kennebunkport, which boasts ocean views and serves breakfast in an 1850s boathouse.