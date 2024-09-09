This Small Maine City Has Some Of The State's Best Beaches And Food
Driving less than 30 minutes south of Portland on I-95, you will come to a quintessential, under-the-radar Maine city hiding in plain sight: Biddeford. The city traces its history back to the early 1600s when English settlers landed on the mouth of the Saco River. Originally, the area was known for logging, fishing, and shipbuilding. But folks are rediscovering Biddeford for very different reasons today: beach getaways and excellent dining options.
The scenic area owes much to its location. The Saco River separates the city from its sister town of Saco. In the 1800s, textile mills were the major industry in the area, with red-brick factories dominating the waterfront. At that time, nearly everyone in the area worked for the mills. Today, the mill buildings have been repurposed as part of a vibrant downtown area – a walkable city full of dining, shopping, and drinking options.
Explore the Maine coast from Biddeford
Biddeford is part of the southern coast of Maine, an area stretching from just above the cute coastal beach towns of New Hampshire to Portland on Casco Bay. The area includes many great places to plan other coastal trips on the East Coast, as it has some of the prettiest, sandiest beaches in the state.
Heading out to Biddeford Pool — which is a quick ride to the coast from Biddeford — affords the best ocean views and beach opportunities. East Point Sanctuary, run by Maine Audobon, is a great place for a hike and bird watching. More than 260 species of birds have been seen there, so keep your eyes open while hiking on the trails. You'll also get some great views of the Wood Island Lighthouse just offshore Biddeford Pool on an island in the Saco Bay. The 1806 lighthouse is one of just two in Maine open for tours, but they are limited to the months of July and August. The area around Biddeford Pool has several sandy beaches — one of the best is a 2-mile-long stretch to the south known as Fortune Rocks Beach.
The Maine coast is a well-known summer destination with plenty of hiking, beaches, and fishing opportunities, and the cooler coastal summer temperatures make the region a welcome respite for those coming from other regions of the United States. But Biddeford's also becomes a leaf-peeping destination in fall, and winter activities like snowshoeing and ice fishing draw visitors in the colder months, as well.
Things to do (and eat) near Biddeford
With dozens of tempting restaurants all within walking distance of the city center, there are few more delicious destinations on the New England coast than Biddeford. Top-rated Palace Diner is the place to start for breakfast or lunch. Set in an old railcar, the Palace was founded in 1927. The small space only has room for 15 counter stools, so wait times can be long. There are also several coffee bars in the downtown area. One is set in a bookshop on Main Street; Elements: Books Coffee Beer roasts its own beans and has pastries, wine, and local brews, too.
Biddeford is also home to a number of breweries and distilleries. Round Turn Distilling, located in the renovated Pepperell Mill buildings, has a full bar tasting room and makes Bimini gin. Just across the bridge in Saco, check out the Run of the Mill Public House & Brewery. They've got expansive views of the river and town, a selection of handcrafted beers, and a pub menu featuring local ingredients. Other nearby breweries include Banded Brewing Company, Blaze Brewing Company, and Lucky Pigeon Brewing Co.
If you're looking for a place to stay in Biddeford, try the Lincoln Hotel. This boutique hotel is housed in a renovated mill building downtown, putting you steps away from all the action. If you want to stay closer to the beach, consider staying nearby in Old Orchard Beach — only about 15 minutes by car from downtown Biddeford and home of the Palace Playland beachfront amusement park.