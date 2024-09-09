This Small Maine City Has Some Of The State's Best Beaches And Food

Biddeford is part of the southern coast of Maine, an area stretching from just above the cute coastal beach towns of New Hampshire to Portland on Casco Bay. The area includes many great places to plan other coastal trips on the East Coast, as it has some of the prettiest, sandiest beaches in the state.

Advertisement

Heading out to Biddeford Pool — which is a quick ride to the coast from Biddeford — affords the best ocean views and beach opportunities. East Point Sanctuary, run by Maine Audobon, is a great place for a hike and bird watching. More than 260 species of birds have been seen there, so keep your eyes open while hiking on the trails. You'll also get some great views of the Wood Island Lighthouse just offshore Biddeford Pool on an island in the Saco Bay. The 1806 lighthouse is one of just two in Maine open for tours, but they are limited to the months of July and August. The area around Biddeford Pool has several sandy beaches — one of the best is a 2-mile-long stretch to the south known as Fortune Rocks Beach.

Advertisement

The Maine coast is a well-known summer destination with plenty of hiking, beaches, and fishing opportunities, and the cooler coastal summer temperatures make the region a welcome respite for those coming from other regions of the United States. But Biddeford's also becomes a leaf-peeping destination in fall, and winter activities like snowshoeing and ice fishing draw visitors in the colder months, as well.