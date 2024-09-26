Colorado's Oldest Lake Is The Scenic And Underrated Western Gateway To The Rockies

You can get into Rocky Mountain National Park via the entrance just north of Grand Lake, but it's worth exploring the actual town before heading into the wilderness. The town is home to less than 500 full-time residents (and its downtown is only a few blocks long), but it's positioned right along the lake and offers panoramic views of the majestic Rockies. Point Park is an excellent spot for pictures, as it looks across the water to soaring peaks at the far end of town. Best of all, it's just a short 14-minute walk from downtown. It's also close to Grand Lake Marina & Boater's Choice, where you can snag a kayak or boat to take on the water (if the weather permits).

Once you're done soaking in the sights, you can head to Grand Avenue to enjoy local restaurants like Sagebrush BBQ & Grill or One Love Rum Kitchen. To indulge in a history lesson, stroll over to the Kauffman House Museum, which offers various house displays, furniture, quilts, skis, and winter sports equipment that were important to the development of Grand Lake. You'll also find a few hotels nearby, such as Grand Lake Lodge —which is located above the town and is just steps away from the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. The lodge offers rental cabins, a swimming pool with views of the lake below, and a bustling bar and restaurant.