Colorado's Oldest Lake Is The Scenic And Underrated Western Gateway To The Rockies
As one of the most popular National Parks in the country, it's difficult to avoid crowds in Rocky Mountain National Park. Over 4.5 million tourists flock to the western national park for outdoor adventures every year, with many of these tourists entering via the town of Estes Park. Located close to the densely populated Front Range and Denver International Airport, it's a picturesque home base for your Rocky Mountain adventures. However, there's another entrance to the park stationed deeper in the Rockies — and if you're looking for a scenic escape, it deserves a closer look.
The town of Grand Lake is about 100 miles northwest of Denver. It sits at an elevation of 8,369 feet and is home to the deepest and largest natural lake in Colorado. You won't completely escape the crowds here, but its mellow atmosphere and inviting shoreline are leagues better than the chaos of Estes Park during peak season. Whether you want to spend a day on the water, stroll through a historic downtown, or head deep into Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Lake is an underrated gem that offers a bit of everything.
Explore Grand Lake before heading into the National Park
You can get into Rocky Mountain National Park via the entrance just north of Grand Lake, but it's worth exploring the actual town before heading into the wilderness. The town is home to less than 500 full-time residents (and its downtown is only a few blocks long), but it's positioned right along the lake and offers panoramic views of the majestic Rockies. Point Park is an excellent spot for pictures, as it looks across the water to soaring peaks at the far end of town. Best of all, it's just a short 14-minute walk from downtown. It's also close to Grand Lake Marina & Boater's Choice, where you can snag a kayak or boat to take on the water (if the weather permits).
Once you're done soaking in the sights, you can head to Grand Avenue to enjoy local restaurants like Sagebrush BBQ & Grill or One Love Rum Kitchen. To indulge in a history lesson, stroll over to the Kauffman House Museum, which offers various house displays, furniture, quilts, skis, and winter sports equipment that were important to the development of Grand Lake. You'll also find a few hotels nearby, such as Grand Lake Lodge —which is located above the town and is just steps away from the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. The lodge offers rental cabins, a swimming pool with views of the lake below, and a bustling bar and restaurant.
Explore these underrated trails near Grand Lake
No trip to Grand Lake is complete without a bit of hiking, and since it borders Rocky Mountain National Park, there's no shortage of adventures to be had. Many of these hikes are less crowded than the ones found on the eastern side of the park, though you can drive across the seasonal Trail Ridge Road to reach iconic hikes like the beginner-friendly Emerald Lake Trail and Sprague Lake. But for something closer, pencil in time for the Mount Ida Trail and Ute Trail. Be warned, however, that there's a strong possibility you may experience altitude sickness while hiking in this area, especially if you're traveling from lower elevations.
The 9-mile Mount Ida Trail is for seasoned hikers only, as it traverses rocky terrain and climbs over 2,400 feet. Once at the summit, however, you'll be rewarded with an endless view of the Rockies. Ute Trail is another epic hike, clocking in at 8 miles and 1,200 feet of elevation gain. This one takes you through a dense forest and ends at the Alpine Visitor Center — giving you a cozy place to rest before heading home. Keep in mind that visitors need to navigate Rocky Mountain's timed entry system to enter the park, so be sure to reserve a time slot before heading to the Grand Lake Entrance Station. You'll also want to practice Leave No Trace principles to keep the landscape unharmed for future visitors.