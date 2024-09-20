A Glistening Emerald Lake Awaits At This Beginner-Friendly Rocky Mountain National Park Hike

Gazing at a blue-green alpine lake can make you feel thirsty down to the roots of your soul, especially if you've hiked all day over rugged terrain for the privilege of seeing it. It's not often that a lake as high as the tree line is as accessible as the perfect Emerald Lake (pictured) in Rocky Mountain National Park. It's just a 1.8-mile hop, skip, and jump over a well-groomed trail to the pristine granite shores of this literal gem — its name comes from the glistening deep green of its icy waters.

The hike is so popular you'll need to obtain a permit just to access the road, but it's loved for a reason. Few trails anywhere in the world pack this much scenery into such a short and sweet route, and it's perfect for introducing kids or significant others to the pleasures of hiking. You'll climb a mere 771 feet and see four lakes, each seemingly prettier than the last. Just make sure you're acclimated to the altitude before you set out.

The trailhead parking lot sits at a dizzying 9,475 feet, so if you're a sea level-dweller on vacation, be sure to spend a day or two in Denver first to let your body adjust to the thin air, and be aware of what to do if you experience altitude sickness on a hike. Then go for it. "The payoff is well worth it as Emerald Lake is breathtakingly beautiful," one out-of-breath Tripadvisor visitor writes.

