Beach Bums Will Find Pure Bliss At This Destination On Spain's Mediterranean Coastline

Begin your journey in Málaga, a lively metropolis and the gateway to the Costa del Sol. The birthplace of Picasso and Antonio Banderas, Málaga boasts a thriving arts, culture, and gastronomic scene. The sun-drenched streets of Malaga's Old Town provide a hodgepodge of architecture; experience the Moorish influence of the Alcazaba, a palace-fortress from the 11th century with panoramic city views from its soaring fortified walls, or marvel at the Renaissance beauty of La Manquita, the Málaga Cathedral. Spend the afternoon bar-hopping and feasting on tapas while getting to know why expats voted Málaga the best place to live in 2023 in InterNations' Expat City Ranking.

Venture east to Nerja. Located in the Costa del Sol's Axarquia region, this area is renowned for its dazzling mountain backdrop, whitewashed villages, and wild beauty. Explore Nerja's natural wonders at the Caves of Nerja, an expansive 3-mile-long cavern adorned with spindly stalactite and stalagmite formations. For breathtaking sea views, check out the Balcón de Europa (Balcony of Europe). Once the site of a fortress, this clifftop circular observation deck divides the beaches of El Salon and La Calahonda, with jaw-dropping vistas.

To the west of Málaga is glamorous Marbella. Wander the cobbled streets of the Old Quarter, taking in the quaint whitewashed houses adorned by brilliant bougainvillea, stopping by the Plaza de los Naranjos, a vibrant square at the heart of town. Marbella is also home to a smattering of exclusive resorts, including Club Med, the ultimate resort for a European escape. Shopaholics won't want to miss Puerto Banús, a luxury port and resort town that screams the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whose seaside promenade boasts designer brands like Versace, Gucci, and Dior.

