Beach Bums Will Find Pure Bliss At This Destination On Spain's Mediterranean Coastline
Spain is a beach-lovers' paradise, from the rocky shores and surf swell in Galicia, to the black sand volcanic beaches in the Canary Islands and hidden coves and soft white sand of Mallorca. While cities like Valencia – an underrated Spanish foodie city with spacious beaches – are gaining popularity, you may not have heard of the Costa del Sol. Located in Spain's southernmost autonomous community of Andalusia sandwiched between mountains and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, the Costa del Sol region comprises breathtaking coastal cities, miles of beaches, and lush, inland national parks.
If the promise of 325 days of sunshine each year isn't enough for you to start looking at flights ASAP, the warm climate, palm-lined promenades, and sprawling beaches lined by dazzling sea cliffs are reminiscent of the California lifestyle at a fraction of the cost. Don't forget to pack a swimsuit (or three) and brush up on the most important phrases tourists should know in Spanish for your journey through three of the most popular destinations along the stunning Costa del Sol. Devour tapas and culture in Málaga, live the high life in glitzy Marbella, or snorkel at tranquil coves in Nerja; the 100 miles of coastline along this Andalusian slice of heaven offer loads to explore.
Explore city life on the Costa del Sol
Begin your journey in Málaga, a lively metropolis and the gateway to the Costa del Sol. The birthplace of Picasso and Antonio Banderas, Málaga boasts a thriving arts, culture, and gastronomic scene. The sun-drenched streets of Malaga's Old Town provide a hodgepodge of architecture; experience the Moorish influence of the Alcazaba, a palace-fortress from the 11th century with panoramic city views from its soaring fortified walls, or marvel at the Renaissance beauty of La Manquita, the Málaga Cathedral. Spend the afternoon bar-hopping and feasting on tapas while getting to know why expats voted Málaga the best place to live in 2023 in InterNations' Expat City Ranking.
Venture east to Nerja. Located in the Costa del Sol's Axarquia region, this area is renowned for its dazzling mountain backdrop, whitewashed villages, and wild beauty. Explore Nerja's natural wonders at the Caves of Nerja, an expansive 3-mile-long cavern adorned with spindly stalactite and stalagmite formations. For breathtaking sea views, check out the Balcón de Europa (Balcony of Europe). Once the site of a fortress, this clifftop circular observation deck divides the beaches of El Salon and La Calahonda, with jaw-dropping vistas.
To the west of Málaga is glamorous Marbella. Wander the cobbled streets of the Old Quarter, taking in the quaint whitewashed houses adorned by brilliant bougainvillea, stopping by the Plaza de los Naranjos, a vibrant square at the heart of town. Marbella is also home to a smattering of exclusive resorts, including Club Med, the ultimate resort for a European escape. Shopaholics won't want to miss Puerto Banús, a luxury port and resort town that screams the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whose seaside promenade boasts designer brands like Versace, Gucci, and Dior.
Soak in eternal sunshine at the beach
Málaga's most popular beach, La Malagueta, is just outside the city center, the perfect location for combining beach bumming with sightseeing. Designated as a Blue Flag beach for complying with strict environmental and safety regulations, La Malagueta offers various amenities, from showers and bathrooms to sun loungers and hammock rentals. Kick back and enjoy sardinas al espeto, (woodfired sardine skewers), and take in the beauty of Malaga's local stretch of sand.
Escape the crowds at the Dunas de Artola Natural Monument, located 10 miles outside Marbella. This protected nature reserve is home to impressive dune formations and a secluded beach, far from the urban development of bustling Marbella. Explore the windswept sand dunes and local vegetation while strolling along elevated wooden footpaths, followed by a dip in the sea. Those inclined can even leave their swimsuits at home, as the beach is clothing-optional.
No visit to Nerja is complete without lounging on the golden sands of Burriana Beach. This Blue Flag beach is the city's most popular, given its proximity and excellent amenities. Relax under a sun umbrella, swim in the tranquil sea, and end the day with a wood-fired paella at one of the many restaurants lining the waterfront. For a more intimate experience, venture out to Maro Beach, just a 10-minute drive from Nerja. This flaxen crescent of sand shrouded by limestone cliffs and lush vegetation is the ideal spot to bust out your mask and fins for snorkeling. Rocky outcroppings line either side of the beach, creating a vibrant marine habitat teeming with fish and other wildlife.