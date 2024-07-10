Avoid Barcelona Crowds At This Underrated Spanish Foodie City With Spacious Beaches

While everyone should try to visit Barcelona at least once, Valencia is the kind of city where tourists immediately begin fantasizing about finding a little apartment and going digital nomad. It's just so graciously livable. The food is superb, especially the native paellas. Valencia also has one of the most innovative central parks of any major city on the planet, plus a civic arts and museum complex that's an architectural wonder. Throw in a thriving beach scene with clean, clear waters, and you have a city that just beckons to be discovered.

One thing you can't get in Barcelona? The best paella in Spain. That is in Valencia, where the dish was invented. Luckily, you can experience both paella and the playa on the same day. The central Playa de Las Arenas is bustling with activity and a great destination for water sports, but much like Barcelona's tourist-trappy Las Ramblas, it's not the best place to eat. Luckily, some of the best paella restaurants are along the beachfront at Malvarrosa, a 7-minute subway ride from downtown and the beach more frequented by locals.