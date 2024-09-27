One Of Florida's Most Family-Friendly Beaches Is A Shell-Strewn, Calm-Water Beauty

As a state with over 1,300 miles of coastline, it makes sense that Florida is such a popular beach vacation destination as it has such a wide variety of coves, bays, sandy beaches, and islands — here are the best vacation islands in the Sunshine State. Florida's natural beauty makes it easy to find the vacation spot that is right for you, whether you want a romantic couples getaway or a nice family vacation. If you are looking for the perfect beach to visit during your family-friendly vacation in Florida, then look no further than Bowman's Beach. With shallow waters that one visitor on Google reviews noted make the beach "perfect when you have toddlers," Bowman's Beach is a great destination for young families who want to relax in the sun on a quiet stretch of sand while being surrounded by vibrant coastal nature and wildlife.

Advertisement

Located on the west side of Sanibel Island off the coast of the busier Fort Myers Beach, Bowman's Beach is near the neighboring island of Captiva which is one of those islands that makes you feel like you are on a Caribbean getaway. This beach is a great family-friendly stop because it not only has calm and shallow water but it also has plenty of interesting shells. In fact, many reviews on TripAdvisor rave about the sheer number of beautiful shells on this beach, including one reviewer who said that Bowman's Beach was their "favorite beach" because they were able to find all kinds of unique shells like "sand dollars, lightning whelks, tulips, shark eyes, and much more."