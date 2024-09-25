Customer Satisfaction Ranks The Lowest In America At This Eastern Airport

While some airports are the darlings of TikTok, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is on the other end of the spectrum — earning public scorn instead of praise. Passengers haven't been shy about their disdain, with one traveler venting that out of all the airports they visited in a year, PHL took the cake for being the worst. "It's so gross, no food, and awful staff," they said. Another shared a clip of trash-strewn gates, saying, "I promise if I never ever have to have another layover in Philly, it'll be too f***ing soon." Even locals are fed up, with influencer @bran__flakezz confessing that PHL makes their "blood boil," and suggesting the staff wear signs that say, "We don't want to help or talk to you."

And it's not just TikTokers. Reddit is also rife of complaints, with one user slamming PHL for being "poorly organized, bad food and shopping options, weak lounges, [and] a complete crapshoot on experience," and that they'd gladly choose EWR over PHL. Another complained about the staff, describing the infamous "Philly-tude," primarily in Terminal F: "I've never been in an airport where workers are so apathetic and clearly just do not give a damn."

According to Michael Taylor, J.D. Power's managing director of travel, hospitality, and retail, there's a simple reason why PHL gets this much flak — it's practically ancient. "PHL is in need of new terminal facilities," he told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "The current buildings just don't have the space to accommodate the number of passengers traveling through PHL." And the airport isn't denying it. Atif Saeed, CEO of the City of Philadelphia's Department of Aviation admitted that PHL is indeed outdated, with its "newest" terminal being over two decades old. Fortunately, this is all about to change soon.

