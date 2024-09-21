The Unsung California Airport That Ranks Number One For Stress-Free Travel

Airports are stress factories, even if you're just driving someone to one. Just think back to the times you've had to navigate the chaos of airport pick-ups and drop-offs — it's definitely no cakewalk. But for the poor souls actually inside, whether they're stuck in coach or about to live it up in a first-class seat, the stress level is a million times worse. Sure, airports get us to exciting places, but they also pile on the anxiety, especially if you're unfortunate enough to be in the world's worst airports. Think of the marathon security lines (particularly around the holidays) to delays that wreck your trip before it even begins. Then again, there are airports that actually make an effort to make your life easier, and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is one of them.

You know that one overachieving kid in school who always gets gold stars from the teachers? That's SMF, consistently making the "best-of" lists. In January 2024, travel compensation platform Airhelp crowned it the #1 "stress-free" airport in the U.S., with an impressive 82.30% score for flight punctuality, according to The Sacramento Bee. "SMF, which is one of the country's busiest airports, was able to deliver passengers with exceptional reliability," Airhelp said.

The previous year, the northern California airport also secured sixth place in J.D. Power's 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study for large airports, which took into account factors like quality of terminal facilities, food and beverage options, and passenger experience at baggage claim. And it's not just the stats backing this up — real-life travelers are giving SMF its flowers, proving it's actually possible to survive an airport without wanting to pull your hair out.

