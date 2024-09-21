The Unsung California Airport That Ranks Number One For Stress-Free Travel
Airports are stress factories, even if you're just driving someone to one. Just think back to the times you've had to navigate the chaos of airport pick-ups and drop-offs — it's definitely no cakewalk. But for the poor souls actually inside, whether they're stuck in coach or about to live it up in a first-class seat, the stress level is a million times worse. Sure, airports get us to exciting places, but they also pile on the anxiety, especially if you're unfortunate enough to be in the world's worst airports. Think of the marathon security lines (particularly around the holidays) to delays that wreck your trip before it even begins. Then again, there are airports that actually make an effort to make your life easier, and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is one of them.
You know that one overachieving kid in school who always gets gold stars from the teachers? That's SMF, consistently making the "best-of" lists. In January 2024, travel compensation platform Airhelp crowned it the #1 "stress-free" airport in the U.S., with an impressive 82.30% score for flight punctuality, according to The Sacramento Bee. "SMF, which is one of the country's busiest airports, was able to deliver passengers with exceptional reliability," Airhelp said.
The previous year, the northern California airport also secured sixth place in J.D. Power's 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study for large airports, which took into account factors like quality of terminal facilities, food and beverage options, and passenger experience at baggage claim. And it's not just the stats backing this up — real-life travelers are giving SMF its flowers, proving it's actually possible to survive an airport without wanting to pull your hair out.
SMF has minimal flight delays and a program that calms nervous fliers
While some airports flex their shiny, state-of-the-art facilities, Sacramento International Airport (SMF) knows it doesn't need all that jazz to keep travelers happy. Frequent fliers will tell you: SMF nails the basics and delivers a travel experience that's surprisingly delightful. "SMF has free wifi, a water bottle fill station, two different choices of coffee for the mornings and a decent beer selection in the evenings. Plus its a pretty cheap Uber to Midtown," one user on Reddit wrote, with another commending how fast and seamless it is to go through security, even when you're in a race against the clock. "Took me longer to walk from the parking garage into the terminal than it did to go through security. GOAT airport," they wrote. And if that's not impressive enough, one traveler boasted that they went from their downtown home to their airport gate in less than 30 minutes, thanks to SMF's efficiency. "It's insane how easy our airport is compared places like Las Vegas," they said.
None of this comes as a surprise, though, with SMF making it its mission to keep things smooth and stress-free from the get-go. Back in 2013, they launched the "Easy as SMF" campaign, branding themselves as the airport that delivers the "most flyer-friendly experience imaginable." True to its word, it has even introduced initiatives that take the stress out of flying, including the Boarding Area Relaxation Corps (BARC) program, which allows travelers to pet dogs to calm their nerves before hopping on a flight. "Travel can be a hectic experience, and with these friendly faces around, passengers can't help but stop, take a breath, and relax," noted Cindy Nichol, Director of Airports for Sacramento County in a press release.
SMF is set to improve even more
But while SMF is already a darling among award-giving bodies and travelers alike, it's not resting on its laurels. In 2023, the airport announced a $1.3 billion expansion project, fittingly called "SMForward," with plans to roll out massive enhancements through 2028. It comprises seven major upgrades, including but not limited to a new pedestrian walkway, brand-new gates in Terminal B, a car rental center, and thousands of additional parking spots. "The airport experience is the first impression many people see when they arrive in Northern California — and the last as they leave," Cindy Nichol said in a statement. "SMForward will change the airport's skyline, but it also sets the stage for the airport's growth and our region's as a whole."
The best part? SMF promises these ambitious projects won't interfere with day-to-day operations. They seem to be determined to keep their top-tier service running smoothly throughout the simultaneous upgrades. For them, it's all about the long game. "The overall program is to support the growth of our region and its business and leisure needs," Sacramento International Airport spokesperson Lindsay Myers shared with The Sacramento Bee. "We have added nearly twenty new flights in the past year and our passenger volume is at a record high. Expanding gates, thoroughfares, and parking is all to expand our current and future growth." Get excited!