The One-Of-A-Kind Immersive, Digital Art Museum In Tokyo That's Best Entered Barefoot

Perhaps no city on Earth is as renowned with tourists for its futuristic and hip experiences as Tokyo, and the city is home to a digital museum that's the epitome of both. The teamLab Planets museum, located in the beautiful Kōtō City area along Tokyo Bay, is a budget-friendly, one-of-a-kind destination filled with multisensory and full-body immersive art exhibits that are a must-see for curious travelers. It even set a Guinness World Record as the world's most-visited museum by a single art group in 2024, clocking 2.5 million visitors in a single year.

The museum is the brainchild of an international collective of digital artists and creatives known as teamLab, who seek "to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world" and "explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception." To push those boundaries the collective created four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens for visitors to experience at the museum, but there's a hitch: no shoes allowed inside!