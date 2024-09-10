These Pretty Cities In America Are A Dream Come True For Art Lovers

Inspiration is all around us, but it's no secret that some cities in America inspire more creativity in others. While some locales offer little else besides dull concrete buildings and endless tarmac highways, others are overflowing with colorful street murals and eye-catching sculpture parks. Not only is public art good for a city's reputation, but it's also an all-around mood and money booster. In 2024, Kristin Luna, founder of public art nonprofit DMA-events, told Morningstar, "Public art is proven to drive economic activity, boost mental health and instill a sense of public safety."

For the more art-inclined folk out there, visiting a city that celebrates local creatives and prioritizes artistic institutions like galleries and museums can be a great way to learn more about your craft. From festivals where DIY artists are invited to sell their wares on Main Street to museum events or city-sanctioned displays of local graffiti artists, understanding which cities in the U.S. are the biggest art lovers and what sort of events they offer can expand your artistic horizons. It could even bolster your portfolio if you're lucky enough to make a sale or two — not to mention the simple joy of discovering new corners of the country. These are the pretty cities in America that are a dream come true for art lovers.

