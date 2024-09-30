Escape Florida Crowds At This Under-The-Radar Artsy Island With Scenic Fishing Spots

Florida's Gulf Coast is dotted with famed resort towns, but low-key Pine Island has remained blissfully free from crowds. The island, which is the largest on the Gulf Coast, was once a commercial fishing outpost, but is now a laid-back destination for nature lovers, fishermen, boaters, and art collectors. Unlike most other Florida coastal havens, Pine Island has no beaches, though that also ensures that the isle remains quiet and under-the-radar. Here, visitors and locals alike focus on the timeless charms of Florida living, from tarpon fishing to enjoying fresh seafood at sunset. One of the communities on Pine Island, Matlacha, is especially renowned for its distinctive art galleries that line the main road and sell only-in-Florida treasures.

Unfortunately, Pine Island was devastated by Hurricane Ian in 2022, and though it is still rebuilding, many local businesses have reopened. From embarking on a fishing charter to buying art at one of Matlacha's whimsical galleries, a visit to this relaxing Florida destination is more important now than ever.