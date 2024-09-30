Escape Florida Crowds At This Under-The-Radar Artsy Island With Scenic Fishing Spots
Florida's Gulf Coast is dotted with famed resort towns, but low-key Pine Island has remained blissfully free from crowds. The island, which is the largest on the Gulf Coast, was once a commercial fishing outpost, but is now a laid-back destination for nature lovers, fishermen, boaters, and art collectors. Unlike most other Florida coastal havens, Pine Island has no beaches, though that also ensures that the isle remains quiet and under-the-radar. Here, visitors and locals alike focus on the timeless charms of Florida living, from tarpon fishing to enjoying fresh seafood at sunset. One of the communities on Pine Island, Matlacha, is especially renowned for its distinctive art galleries that line the main road and sell only-in-Florida treasures.
Unfortunately, Pine Island was devastated by Hurricane Ian in 2022, and though it is still rebuilding, many local businesses have reopened. From embarking on a fishing charter to buying art at one of Matlacha's whimsical galleries, a visit to this relaxing Florida destination is more important now than ever.
Fishing on Pine Island
Fishing has long been the lifeblood of Pine Island, which is known for its bountiful numbers of tarpon, speckled trout, redfish, grouper, and more. The Pine Island Sound Aquatic Preserve, designated in 1970, has a uniquely diverse ecosystem of mollusk reefs, salt marshes, mangrove swamps, and seagrass beds, making it a fish-rich destination. You can either fish from the island directly or head out on a charter offshore into the Gulf of Mexico.
Whether you're a novice or experienced fisherman, exploring the remarkable marine environment around Pine Island is a must. A top-rated fishing guide service on Pine Island is Tide Walker Charters, which earned Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award in 2024. "We caught more fish in 4 hours with Captain Russ than I've ever caught in my life!" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Captain Russ was very knowledgeable of the Florida ocean and taught us many things, including fishing techniques."
One of the top rated accommodations for fishermen is Tarpon Lodge, a historic resort opened in 1926 that boasts gorgeous views over the Pine Island Sound. With elegant rooms and cottages, as well as waterfront fine dining restaurant, Tarpon Lodge captures the charms of "Old Florida." This fisherman's paradise lies adjacent to Pineland Marina where fishing charters depart to explore the watery wonders of Florida's Gulf Coast. Room rates here start at $165 per night.
Art galleries in Matlacha
Matlacha, a tiny island community next to Pine Island, has developed into an artists' haven, and visitors come to shop the unique artworks at colorful galleries. The top gallery not to miss is the Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, the headquarters of internationally renowned Matlacha artist Leoma Lovegrove. Her vibrant and whimsical paintings capture the flora and fauna, as well as iconic landmarks, of Florida's Gulf Coast and her island home. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Another top Matlacha gallery is the Matlacha Menagerie, piled high with knickknacks and locally made treasures, such as glass art, yard signs, seashell clocks, and more. A Tripadvisor reviewer remarked that it's "doubtful you will leave empty handed."
After a day of visiting art galleries, don't miss fresh seafood at Matlacha's Blue Dog Bar & Grill, known for its locally sourced delicacies, such as mullet fish, Gulf shrimp, and crab cakes. Awarded a Traveler's Choice Awards by Tripadvisor in 2023, Blue Dog is beloved by visitors and locals alike who first come for the food, but revisit for the convivial atmosphere and excellent service.