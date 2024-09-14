This Laidback Town May Be The Best-Kept Secret Destination On Florida's Gulf Coast

Kayaking in Steinhatchee is a must. The calm waters of the Steinhatchee River are perfect for both beginners and experienced kayakers. You can rent kayaks at local spots like Steinhatchee Landing Resort or River Haven Marina, both of which offer guided tours. Paddle through serene waters and you might spot manatees, dolphins, and a variety of fish.

Advertisement

Hiking enthusiasts can explore trails like the 3.3-mile-long Steinhatchee Falls Trail, leading to the state's widest waterfall, starting at Florida State Road 51. This easy to moderate hike offers stunning views of the falls and surrounding forest. For more of a challenge, head to the nearby Tide Swamp Wildlife Management Area, where trails take you through coastal hammocks and marshes. Some trails offer great opportunities for avian enthusiasts, with Steinhatchee being among the top birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Visit the Great Florida Birding Trail — Hagen's Cove, Tide Swamp, Hickory Mound, and Jena Unit within the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area are the closest sites to Steinhatchee, each within an hour's drive. The best time to visit is during spring and fall migrations, when you can spot ospreys, bald eagles, and herons. Be sure to check park hours before planning your trip.

Advertisement

Steinhatchee's outdoor offerings are complemented by its year-round family-friendly events. Foodies will love the famous Fiddler Crab Festival that takes place in February, but before that, you can enjoy some pre-holiday fun during Sips and Sunsets, an early November fest with local wine, live music, and plenty of food to munch on. And once the holiday season is in full force, local families flock to Christmas in the Park and Steinhatchee's Festival of Trees. The town also hosts an annual Fourth of July celebration.