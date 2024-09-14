This Laidback Town May Be The Best-Kept Secret Destination On Florida's Gulf Coast
Florida has so many destinations you can visit, but if you're looking for something more under-the-radar than hotspots like Miami and Tampa, one tiny town on the Gulf Coast might blow you away. Steinhatchee, a small community along the Steinhatchee River flowing into Deadman Bay, is a well-kept secret for those looking to escape to a crowd-free waterside destination in Florida. With its laidback vibe and endless outdoor activities, Steinhatchee offers a slice of "Old Florida" that feels like a breath of fresh air for tourists and locals alike.
Its location on the water makes Steinhatchee a prime destination for anglers. Whether fishing is your joy or scalloping, there are peak seasons for both. But if you simply want to relax by the water, you can enjoy views of the marina straight from your cabin or hotel room. Simply put, this hidden gem has a little something for everyone to enjoy.
Steinhatchee has outdoor adventures and festivals for every season
Kayaking in Steinhatchee is a must. The calm waters of the Steinhatchee River are perfect for both beginners and experienced kayakers. You can rent kayaks at local spots like Steinhatchee Landing Resort or River Haven Marina, both of which offer guided tours. Paddle through serene waters and you might spot manatees, dolphins, and a variety of fish.
Hiking enthusiasts can explore trails like the 3.3-mile-long Steinhatchee Falls Trail, leading to the state's widest waterfall, starting at Florida State Road 51. This easy to moderate hike offers stunning views of the falls and surrounding forest. For more of a challenge, head to the nearby Tide Swamp Wildlife Management Area, where trails take you through coastal hammocks and marshes. Some trails offer great opportunities for avian enthusiasts, with Steinhatchee being among the top birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Visit the Great Florida Birding Trail — Hagen's Cove, Tide Swamp, Hickory Mound, and Jena Unit within the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area are the closest sites to Steinhatchee, each within an hour's drive. The best time to visit is during spring and fall migrations, when you can spot ospreys, bald eagles, and herons. Be sure to check park hours before planning your trip.
Steinhatchee's outdoor offerings are complemented by its year-round family-friendly events. Foodies will love the famous Fiddler Crab Festival that takes place in February, but before that, you can enjoy some pre-holiday fun during Sips and Sunsets, an early November fest with local wine, live music, and plenty of food to munch on. And once the holiday season is in full force, local families flock to Christmas in the Park and Steinhatchee's Festival of Trees. The town also hosts an annual Fourth of July celebration.
What to know before visiting Steinhatchee
If you're into fishing, Steinhatchee offers some of the best river and inshore fishing in Florida. Bring your own gear for saltwater fishing in the bay or freshwater fishing in the river, such as a rod and reel combo and appropriate tackle like circle hooks, jigs, and soft baits. If you're new to saltwater fishing or don't have the gear, you can purchase some equipment, including reels and bait, from River Haven Marina. Check Fishing Booker's schedule for the best months to fish for local species like kingfish, tarpon, redfish, and snappers. Steinhatchee summers tend to be humid, rainy, and stormy with 80- to 90-degree temperatures. The coldest Steinhatchee is ever likely to get is in the high 40s in January, so any time of year is a good time to visit.
Getting to Steinhatchee is part of the adventure. It's about a three-hour drive from major cities like Tampa and Jacksonville, making it a perfect weekend getaway for Floridians. Just remember to book your accommodations early. Lodging options include everything from rustic cottages at Steinhatchee Landing Resort to laidback hotels like the Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina, which offers waterfront views.
If you're craving a laid-back escape on Florida's Gulf Coast, Steinhatchee is the perfect spot. Whether you want to reconnect with nature, experience some of the best fishing in Florida, or just relax by the water, this hidden gem is sure to steal your heart. And if you're curious about exploring more of the Sunshine State, don't forget to check out this Florida beach vacation guide for your next getaway.