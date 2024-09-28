This Island Is A Cheaper Alternative To Crowded Maine With Scenic Views And Coastal Hikes

It takes less than an hour to drive the length of Grand Manan and less than half that time to drive its width. If you take a car with you on the ferry, you can navigate virtually all of the island's attractions with ease. There's also a number of biking and hiking trails that crisscross the coasts, running through the provincial parks and wildlife conservation spots scattered across Grand Manan. Popular stops include the Hole in the Wall, a 19-foot-tall stone archway off the shore of the colorful village of North Head, as well as the 19th-century lighthouses that offer sweeping views of the shoreline. More visitors still head straight for the beach; beachcombing is a popular activity in Grand Manan, as well as spotting marine mammals from the shore.

Advertisement

Wildlife is abundant on the island, especially for those with a keen eye and a boat. The island is a great destination for whale-watching. Off the coast, humpback, fin, minke, and North Atlantic right whales congregate in the Gulf of Maine and Bay of Fundy during the prime tourist season, from mid-summer to early fall. The whales are joined by white-sided and white-beaked dolphins, as well as harbor porpoises and harbor and grey seals, all observable on one of the many whale-watching tours offered by local agencies like the well-reviewed Seawatch Tours. Expect to see flocks of pelagic and coastal seabirds, including the charismatic puffins that populate the craggy coastline. For a more up close and personal encounter with the sea giants, book a sea kayaking tour with Adventure High for an expedition along the shore.

Advertisement