Portugal's Wildly Underrated Lake Country Boasts Flower-Filled Trails And Crystal Clear Water
While the colorful, tile-clad facades of Lisbon and sweeping Atlantic coastline of the Algarve are firmly on most travelers' radars, Portugal's Alqueva Lake in the eastern Alentejo region is a hidden gem in one of Europe's safest and most welcoming countries. Located just a 2 hour car ride away from the capital city, the area offers plenty for those seeking a natural escape away from the more crowded areas of the country.
With the creation of the Alqueva Dam in 2002, the resulting reservoir became the largest man-made lake in Western Europe, spanning almost 100 square miles and touching five different municipalities. Today, the fertile lake is a watery wonderland with clear, calm waters for swimming, boating, fishing, and paddling. On land, activities abound as well, such as walking trails through beautiful wildflower meadow and vineyards, and historic landmarks like medieval villages and castles. On top of that, delicious farm-to-table cuisine and fresh fish, accompanied by renowned Alentejo wines, make this one of Portugal's lesser-known foodie destinations.
And though days in the Alentejo region are long with activities like lazing in the warm sun, the nights bring starry illuminations that are truly a wonder to behold. In fact, Alqueva was the first place in the world to be designated for its stargazing by the Starlight Foundation because of its lack of light pollution. Stay at one of Alqueva's charming hotels or rent a houseboat to truly experience one of the world's most unique landscapes.
On the water at Alqueva Lake
The placid waters of Alqueva Lake offer as much activity or relaxation you desire. Those looking to relax and swim can head to Amieira River Beach's sandy expanse for a picnic or a day of sunbathing. Those who want to spend a day out on the water are free to rent vessels that range in size from speedboat to houseboat. Per the Amierira Marina website, you do not need a boating license to operate a boat that is shorter than 15 meters in length. However, plenty of companies offer chartered services with an experienced skipper.
According to several reviewers on TripAdvisor, the best company to use is BREAK!, which can arrange water sports and guided boat tours. Adventure lovers will want to try wakeboarding and waterskiing (both €130 per person for an hour), while those looking for more low-key pursuits can enjoy a sunset boat cruise (€250 for four people for an hour) or canoeing under the stars (€46 per person for 2.5 hours). One TripAdvisor reviewer who went on a night kayaking trip with BREAK! wrote, "Being on the lake with nothing but our family, the guides, and an amazing scenery made this a night we will remember."
Anglers will be impressed by the diverse fishing on Alqueva Lake, which boasts healthy populations of black bass, pike-perch, and crayfish. Because of the lake's fish-rich waters, the region has become notable for its seafood dishes, such as local Alentejo gaspacho which is typically made with ingredients like fried river fish, chopped tomatoes, and chunks of bread.
On the shores of Alqueva Lake
On land, the lush shores of Alqueva lake boast expansive trails, historic villages, and fantastic food and wine. Visitors who want to explore the region's monuments on foot can look to any of the 11 walking routes maintained by the TransAlentejo Alqueva. The 10.5-mile Portel route links the riverside villages of Amieira and Alqueva, offering spectacular views of lush meadows and the lake along the way. Meanwhile, those looking for a beginner-friendly hike can check out the 5.3 mile long Moura trail, which starts at Moura Castle and passes through an olive orchard and the famous Fonte das Três Bicas fountain. Those who visit during the spring and summer will want to bring a camera along, as you're likely to bypass fields of golden poppies, lavender, and other colorful wildflowers along many of the routes.
The area is also a great destination for bird watching due to its population of waterbirds, including the Little Ringer Plover and Great Crested Grebe. History buffs, meanwhile, won't want to miss a visit to the magnificent medieval city of Monsaraz perched on a hilltop overlooking the lake. There you can walk the walled city's winding passageways that lead up to its famous 14th century castle, which is designated a National Monument in Portugal.
The region's culinary delights also draw travelers from all over the world. Not far from the lake is Herdade do Esporão, a Michelin-starred restaurant revered for its farm-to-table cuisine. The property's on-site gardens and farm produce the ingredients for the multi-course tasting menu, which is available for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The estate is also acclaimed for its wine and olive oil, so even those who can't get a reservation for lunch can still visit for a tasting and tour of the cellar from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.