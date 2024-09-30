Portugal's Wildly Underrated Lake Country Boasts Flower-Filled Trails And Crystal Clear Water

While the colorful, tile-clad facades of Lisbon and sweeping Atlantic coastline of the Algarve are firmly on most travelers' radars, Portugal's Alqueva Lake in the eastern Alentejo region is a hidden gem in one of Europe's safest and most welcoming countries. Located just a 2 hour car ride away from the capital city, the area offers plenty for those seeking a natural escape away from the more crowded areas of the country.

With the creation of the Alqueva Dam in 2002, the resulting reservoir became the largest man-made lake in Western Europe, spanning almost 100 square miles and touching five different municipalities. Today, the fertile lake is a watery wonderland with clear, calm waters for swimming, boating, fishing, and paddling. On land, activities abound as well, such as walking trails through beautiful wildflower meadow and vineyards, and historic landmarks like medieval villages and castles. On top of that, delicious farm-to-table cuisine and fresh fish, accompanied by renowned Alentejo wines, make this one of Portugal's lesser-known foodie destinations.

And though days in the Alentejo region are long with activities like lazing in the warm sun, the nights bring starry illuminations that are truly a wonder to behold. In fact, Alqueva was the first place in the world to be designated for its stargazing by the Starlight Foundation because of its lack of light pollution. Stay at one of Alqueva's charming hotels or rent a houseboat to truly experience one of the world's most unique landscapes.

