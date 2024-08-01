These 5 European Countries Are Considered The Safest And Most Welcoming To Travelers

Traveling is all about getting out of your comfort zone, but there are good and bad ways to do that. Getting lost in a new city can feel simultaneously uncomfortable and exciting, but trying to translate your way through filling out a foreign police report? That's not fun. Safety and friendliness are great factors to consider when looking for vacation destinations. To help you plan carefree trips where you feel welcome, we've rounded up some of the friendliest and safest places in Europe, from the welcoming locals in Iceland to the safe cities in Portugal.

Ranking factors like crime and friendliness is inherently subjective. It's impossible to speak about an entire country without making a few generalizations, let alone when ranking the safety of an entire continent. So, here's one grand generalization: Europe as a whole is relatively safe, provided you take reasonable safety precautions. In fact, staying safe in most of the world is as simple as learning the best safety tips and keeping your wits about you.

Each individual traveler will have their own opinion and experiences to consider when thinking about the safest and most welcoming places to visit, and we're not here to tell anyone they're wrong. We're here to combine our experiences with those of the thousands of globetrotters we've spoken to along our travels. After taking into account things like crime rates, visitor polls, and first-hand experience, these five countries stand out of the crowd and are ready to welcome you with open arms.

