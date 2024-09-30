Ohio's Oldest Public Market Is A Historic, Bustling Icon Of Culinary Excellence
There's something so appealing about wandering through an outdoor market, browsing through shops and stalls, looking for hidden treasures and delicious foods. Whether you're in Hawaii, walking through one of the many local farmer's markets or a bustling Midwest town, open-air markets are a treat for the senses. So, if you're looking to experience one of the oldest and most diverse markets in the United States, where would you expect to find it? Well, if you guessed Cincinnati, Ohio, then you're correct! Findlay Market is the oldest market in the state, and it's practically a tourist destination by itself.
Just north of Downtown Cincinnati, in an area known as "Over the Rhine," sits one of the best places to find hot food, groceries, live music, and local arts and crafts. If you love exploring different stalls, you may wind up getting lost at Findlay, and that's a good thing. With so many unique merchants, it's almost impossible to check them all out in a single day. So, grab your reusable bag, wear some comfortable shoes, and let's see what Findlay Market is all about.
The history of Findlay Market, the oldest continuously operating market in Ohio
The story of Findlay Market begins in the mid-1800s, when the land was donated by the estate of General James Findlay and his wife, Jane. The Findlays are something of local legends, as they helped found and develop Cincinnati into the thriving metropolis it is today. The site of the market was donated after the couple's death and construction began in 1852.
What makes the market so unique is that it uses iron for its frame, which was somewhat revolutionary at the time. Although other markets and buildings would follow suit, Findlay is one of the only surviving structures. Although construction initially finished in 1852, it was met with contract disputes and other legal hurdles. So, the official opening year was 1855.
Over time, various elements were added to the market to expand it and make it more sanitary. For example, merchants used to use brewery cellars to store food, but once plumbing and electricity was installed, they could rely on better refrigeration to minimize food-borne illnesses. Another major renovation to the market was in 1973, a year after the site was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
What to expect when visiting Findlay Market in Cincinnati
Because Findlay Market has over 100 merchants, the entire experience can feel a bit overwhelming at first. However, rather than try to visit them all, you should focus on the vendors that offer exactly what you need. Use the market's website to sort by category, and narrow down the list of merchants you're interested in.
For example, if you're going to the market to eat, you can stop by the Alabama Fish Bar, The Arepa Place, or Flavors of the Isle (a Caribbean-style restaurant). There are also bakeries and coffee shops where you can grab a quick bite and a jolt of caffeine to help you power through the rest of your journey. If you're looking for food to take with you, places like The Rhined (a German-style cheese shop) or Eckerlin Meats (in operation since the 1850s) have you covered.
Findlay Market is also a great place to experience local events and culture. Cincinnati has been on the rise, with the Midwest city getting noticed for its fantastic street art scene. And, the market expands on those vibes with live bands, cooking demos, tasting tours, and seasonal festivals. There's always something to do in and around Findlay Market, so whenever you're in the area, you must make a pilgrimage to check it out.