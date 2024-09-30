Ohio's Oldest Public Market Is A Historic, Bustling Icon Of Culinary Excellence

There's something so appealing about wandering through an outdoor market, browsing through shops and stalls, looking for hidden treasures and delicious foods. Whether you're in Hawaii, walking through one of the many local farmer's markets or a bustling Midwest town, open-air markets are a treat for the senses. So, if you're looking to experience one of the oldest and most diverse markets in the United States, where would you expect to find it? Well, if you guessed Cincinnati, Ohio, then you're correct! Findlay Market is the oldest market in the state, and it's practically a tourist destination by itself.

Just north of Downtown Cincinnati, in an area known as "Over the Rhine," sits one of the best places to find hot food, groceries, live music, and local arts and crafts. If you love exploring different stalls, you may wind up getting lost at Findlay, and that's a good thing. With so many unique merchants, it's almost impossible to check them all out in a single day. So, grab your reusable bag, wear some comfortable shoes, and let's see what Findlay Market is all about.