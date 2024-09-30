Nearly 8 Miles Of Pristine Beaches Await At This Little-Known Florida Island
When most people think of traveling to Florida, they imagine having tons of fun in one of the big cities like Orlando, Miami, Tampa, or Daytona Beach. However, while these vacation hotspots are a lot of fun, they can also be crowded, noisy, and a little too urban for some travelers. What if you want to get away to an island paradise that isn't covered in hotels, mini-golf courses, and massive crowds? Fortunately, Florida has multiple little-known gems dotted throughout the state. So if you know where to look, you can find a pristine stretch of natural beauty that is more or less untouched by modern life.
Situated between the city of Naples and Marco Island (one of our top 10 Florida Islands), Keewaydin Island offers some of the best beaches in the Sunshine State. Because this island acts as a nature preserve, it doesn't have large crowds and is abundant with local wildlife. Here's why you should add Keewaydin to your travel itinerary.
Travel by boat to get to this little-known paradise
One of the main reasons Keewaydin is so pristine is that it doesn't have a road or highway leading to it. During the 1950s and '60s, commercial development and road construction nearly ruined the island's natural beauty, but residents successfully pushed back. Today, Keewaydin has become a wildlife sanctuary as part of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Marine animals like loggerhead sea turtles and birds like least terns nest on the island.
So if there are no roads or bridges, then how exactly do you get to Keewaydin? The best option if you're just visiting for the day is to take the Hemingway Water Shuttle. This shuttle departs from Marco Island's Rose Marina to Keewaydin, and the trip takes about 30 to 40 minutes each way. If you look carefully at the water, you can often spot dolphins playing in the ocean.
If you want more flexibility, the best option is to rent a boat and go to the island yourself. Keewaydin is a pet-friendly beach, but the Water Shuttle does not allow dogs. So if you want to bring Fido along for the ride, you must rent your own boat. Also, keep in mind that Keewaydin has strict leash laws to prevent pets from disrupting local wildlife and nesting grounds.
What Keewaydin lacks in infrastructure, it makes up for in beauty
With 8 miles of pristine beaches, Keewaydin is the perfect place to relax, unwind, and just enjoy the scenery. Because the island isn't developed besides the odd luxury bungalow, there's not much else to do beyond hiking, trying to spot local wildlife, and soaking up some sun. If that sounds like paradise, Keewaydin may become your new favorite destination.
If you're planning on staying on the island for a whole day, you'll have to pack accordingly. Food and beverage boats dock on the island regularly, allowing you to buy a hot meal without having to venture back to Marco Island. One example is Just Beachy Burgers and More, which hits the island almost daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sell burgers, fish sandwiches, fish tacos, and other grilled foods. However, these boats are not always available, so it's best to be prepared with your own water and lunch, just in case.
One common activity people do on Keewaydin is shelling. Because the island is so uncrowded, you can find many more shells than you would on any other beach in Naples or Miami. That said, you want to be mindful about taking too many shells, as they are often beneficial for birds and other sea life. So rather than taking an entire bag of shells home, you may just want to stick to a handful.