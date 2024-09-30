Nearly 8 Miles Of Pristine Beaches Await At This Little-Known Florida Island

One of the main reasons Keewaydin is so pristine is that it doesn't have a road or highway leading to it. During the 1950s and '60s, commercial development and road construction nearly ruined the island's natural beauty, but residents successfully pushed back. Today, Keewaydin has become a wildlife sanctuary as part of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Marine animals like loggerhead sea turtles and birds like least terns nest on the island.

Advertisement

So if there are no roads or bridges, then how exactly do you get to Keewaydin? The best option if you're just visiting for the day is to take the Hemingway Water Shuttle. This shuttle departs from Marco Island's Rose Marina to Keewaydin, and the trip takes about 30 to 40 minutes each way. If you look carefully at the water, you can often spot dolphins playing in the ocean.

If you want more flexibility, the best option is to rent a boat and go to the island yourself. Keewaydin is a pet-friendly beach, but the Water Shuttle does not allow dogs. So if you want to bring Fido along for the ride, you must rent your own boat. Also, keep in mind that Keewaydin has strict leash laws to prevent pets from disrupting local wildlife and nesting grounds.

Advertisement