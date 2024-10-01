Hike Through History On Europe's Scenic Equivalent To The Appalachian Trail

In the age of air travel, you can choose to do as much or little of the Camino as you have the time or endurance for. The country is perfect for road trips, too, so you can always drive along some of the route and walk the rest. One key rule to earn the Compostela, though, is that pilgrims have to walk at least 62 miles from any starting point to be awarded the certification of completion at the Compostela Cathedral. This makes it a very flexible affair.

All pilgrims must carry a passport known as a credencial that can be purchased for just a few euros before setting off. This is used to collect stamps at various locations along the route as proof of distance covered. The passport is also the key to accessing albergues, the budget-friendly hostels reserved for pilgrims present throughout the Camino, as well as the discounted Menú del Peregrino (Pilgrim's Menu) available at many restaurants and bars.

While many choose to stay at the no-frills albergues, it's also possible to book high-end packages with luxury accommodations, gourmet meals, and baggage transport. There is no "right" way to do the Camino. Everyone walks their own path. The great equalizer is that all pilgrims are making their way to Compostela, one step at a time. If you're hiking the Camino on your own, check out our safety tips before embarking on your solo hike.

