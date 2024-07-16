This Country Is The Absolute Best For Road Trips In All Of Europe

A road network of thousands of miles that stretches across the country, Spain is one of the best places in Europe to road trip. There's truly a driving journey for everyone in this sunny corner of Europe, from connecting the dots between the largest cities to discovering hidden gems you would never have visited otherwise. Bounce between foodie hotspots like San Sebastian and the Rioja wine region or go from one artist hub to another in Malaga and Figueres.

Advertisement

But having your own set of wheels is truly about avoiding the crowds in Barcelona and skipping the traffic-choked center of Madrid. Instead, head off the beaten path in some of Spain's most striking landscapes like the Picos de Europa, remote stretches of Extremadura, or take a lap around Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands off the country's southern coast. Even the far-flung Canary Islands are a great place to explore on four wheels.

From picking your way along the sun-kissed shores of the Costa Brava to hopping between rain-battered cathedrals in Galicia, there's a route to suit any and all road trippers. Here's everything you need to know about why Spain is one of the best countries in Europe to travel by car.

Advertisement