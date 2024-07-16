This Country Is The Absolute Best For Road Trips In All Of Europe
A road network of thousands of miles that stretches across the country, Spain is one of the best places in Europe to road trip. There's truly a driving journey for everyone in this sunny corner of Europe, from connecting the dots between the largest cities to discovering hidden gems you would never have visited otherwise. Bounce between foodie hotspots like San Sebastian and the Rioja wine region or go from one artist hub to another in Malaga and Figueres.
But having your own set of wheels is truly about avoiding the crowds in Barcelona and skipping the traffic-choked center of Madrid. Instead, head off the beaten path in some of Spain's most striking landscapes like the Picos de Europa, remote stretches of Extremadura, or take a lap around Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands off the country's southern coast. Even the far-flung Canary Islands are a great place to explore on four wheels.
From picking your way along the sun-kissed shores of the Costa Brava to hopping between rain-battered cathedrals in Galicia, there's a route to suit any and all road trippers. Here's everything you need to know about why Spain is one of the best countries in Europe to travel by car.
What is the most scenic road trip in Spain?
There are seemingly countless incredible road trip possibilities throughout Spain. With so many options, it can make it difficult to pick just one, so make your decision by prioritizing what you like. Not a fan of scorching temperatures and crowded beaches? Head for Spain's northern coast. Eager to see intricate Moorish architecture? A road trip from Seville to Granada might be perfect for you. Spain's best spots allow you to linger as long as you wish, stopping for an all-important Spanish siesta or spending the night in an unexpected town.
One of the most popular Spanish road trips is hopping between white-washed towns in the Andalusia region. Most travel between Seville, Cordoba, and Granada, exploring tiny villages in between these larger cities. The entire region is steeped in history with magnificent Moorish architecture to uncover and delicious food specialties like salmorejo, similar to gazpacho, washed down with a glass of sherry.
Alternatively, the Costa Brava is great for sun-seekers. Tucked in the Catalonia region of Spain, in the country's far eastern corner, most road trippers start out in Barcelona before making their way north along the coast, ending in Cadaqués and the beautiful Cap de Creus Nature Reserve. This route is ideal for art and nature lovers alike, with stops like the Dalí Theatre-Museum in Girona and countless crystalline stretches of coast to sunbathe on.
Is it easy to travel in Spain by car?
It is very easy to travel Spain by car. Highways are well kept and Spanish drivers are generally courteous. The main obstacles for most visitors who plan to rent a car in Spain are the infamous European roundabouts and the toll roads. Although toll highways are common, they can be easily paid with both cash and credit card.
Prospective Spain road trippers will want to steer clear of common road trip mistakes by familiarizing themselves with road signs before heading out and sticking to speed limit restrictions to avoid fines. Another important aspect of driving in Spain to keep in mind is that many villages and smaller towns have narrow, winding roads. If you feel uncomfortable navigating streets like that, you might want to reconsider renting your own car. You'll also want to avoid talking on the phone while driving, as this is illegal.
You'll need a few pieces of documentation to rent a car in Spain. First up is a valid driver's license from your home country. Drivers will also need a passport, International Driver's Permit (IDP), and proof of insurance. Although some companies will rent visitors' cars without proof of an IDP, you're at the mercy of local police if you're pulled over for any reason and could face a ticket or fines if you drive without this documentation.