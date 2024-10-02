The Best Time Of Year To Visit Key West
Whether you like relaxing on the beach, skydiving, visiting historic sites, or are a total water fanatic, a vacation to Florida's Key West can be the perfect way to get away from your everyday life. But when should you plan your trip? To find out the absolute best times to book your dream getaway, Islands spoke to travel influencer, travel agent, and founder of Standby with Adrie Travel Agency, Adriannea Smith. Smith told us: "The best time to visit Key West is between March and May. During these months, the weather is warm, making it easier to experience the island's attractions. This period also offers slightly more affordable rates compared to the peak winter season."
There's plenty to do during your springtime trip to Key West, and Smith shared a few of her favorites, including Ernest Hemingway's home and museum, and some of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S., like the historic Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and the unbeatable corals below Key West's beautiful waves. Smith recommended, "Go snorkeling at the Coral Reef since Key West is home to the only living coral barrier reef in the U.S., making it a great spot for underwater activities."
Should you visit Key West in peak season?
A warm-weather destination might cure your winter blues — but is it worth it to head to Key West during the busiest time of the year? If you're looking for the perfect Key West weather without any of that famous Florida humidity, your best bet is probably a trip in December, January, or February — but Adriannea Smith warned us that Key West is extremely popular in the winter, so if you decide to go then, you'll be battling crowds and paying a premium for most things that you might want to do.
March, April, and May might bring slightly wetter weather than balmy, beautiful winter, but the spring is cheaper while still being a gorgeous time for your trip. If you want to go all out and live your snowbunny dreams with a wintertime trip, Smith warned, "Make sure to book in advance, especially for peak tourist seasons (winter months and festivals), hotels and tours can sell out quickly."
Should you avoid hurricane season?
Florida's hurricane season stretches from June to November, and according to Adriannea Smith, planning your trip during these months can translate to some major savings — but of course also puts you at risk of having your trip impacted by a major storm. Exactly how dangerous it really is to visit Key West during hurricane season depends on the year. You can get some great deals and experience Key West without the crowds, but you'll also need to take some precautions.
If you're booking hotels, flights, cars, tours, and anything else that you have to pay for in advance, it's worth finding out before you book what happens if your trip is canceled or delayed because of dangerous weather. While you're unlikely to find yourself in the heart of a deadly storm, it's important to be prepared and know what to do should a hurricane hit Key West while you're visiting. While you're there, you'll want to stay in the loop by checking local weather reports or using a hurricane tracking app so that you know what to expect during your trip.