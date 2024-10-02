The Best Time Of Year To Visit Key West

Whether you like relaxing on the beach, skydiving, visiting historic sites, or are a total water fanatic, a vacation to Florida's Key West can be the perfect way to get away from your everyday life. But when should you plan your trip? To find out the absolute best times to book your dream getaway, Islands spoke to travel influencer, travel agent, and founder of Standby with Adrie Travel Agency, Adriannea Smith. Smith told us: "The best time to visit Key West is between March and May. During these months, the weather is warm, making it easier to experience the island's attractions. This period also offers slightly more affordable rates compared to the peak winter season."

There's plenty to do during your springtime trip to Key West, and Smith shared a few of her favorites, including Ernest Hemingway's home and museum, and some of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S., like the historic Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and the unbeatable corals below Key West's beautiful waves. Smith recommended, "Go snorkeling at the Coral Reef since Key West is home to the only living coral barrier reef in the U.S., making it a great spot for underwater activities."