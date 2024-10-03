One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Day Trips From Prague Is This Under-The-Radar Medieval Town

As the head for "Rick Steves Europe," Steves practically has the entire continent mapped out in his brain. Packed with a treasure trove of useful travel tips, he's the go-to guy for anyone looking to go to hidden gems and avoid all the tourist-infested places in Europe. Want to explore solo but avoid feeling like a lonely wanderer? He's got you covered, too. And when it comes to day trips, he's all about encouraging you to explore the off-beaten path — especially if you're in Prague. His top pick? The slightly spooky — but totally worthy of a detour — town of Kutná Hora.

Advertisement

Also dubbed as the "City of Silver," Kutná Hora isn't exactly a bustling metropolis, nor is it considered a "second city," aka those affordable types of European cities with fewer crowds that Steves says he normally prefers. "Kutná Hora, a beautifully preserved and down-to-earth town, is just a one-hour direct train ride from Prague. With a current population of just 20,000 it can hardly be categorized as a 'second city' to Prague, but it was considered the second city of Bohemia in the 17th century," Steves wrote on his site.

But while it's not jam-packed with activities, for history buffs and those looking to escape the chaos of Prague, it's a solid choice. The town's center has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1995, thanks to its spots that have major cultural and historical contributions. Its most famous sites include the stunning Saint Barbara's Church, the Gothic Cathedral, and the chilling Ossuary of the Cemetery Church of All Saints, a chapel made almost entirely of human bones. Yes, you read that right — the chapel is adorned with the bones of over 40,000 people, and that fact alone is enough to squeeze it into your itinerary.

Advertisement