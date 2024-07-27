The Best Ways To Travel Solo To Europe Without Feeling Lonely, According To Rick Steves

When you picture traveling the world, you might see yourself picking up a slice of NYC dollar pizza, looking up at the Eiffel Tower, or standing in the middle of Shibuya Crossing with your family, your partner, or your best friend. Unfortunately, schedules and goals don't always align, and if you wait to realize your travel plans until your ideal travel companion materializes, you might never get to go anywhere. According to European travel expert Rick Steves on his site Rick Steves' Europe, one of the main things holding back potential solo travelers is a fear of loneliness. Fortunately, he has some great tips for how to meet others while on a solo excursion or just enjoy being in a new place by yourself.

As daunting as the idea of a solo trip might be, you don't need someone accompanying you to go to New York, Paris, Tokyo, or anywhere else. You may need to get creative about how to travel on your own, though. Seeking out authentic restaurant experiences rather than touristy options may help you to get to know the locals, while heading to tourist hotspots can allow you to strike up a conversation with fellow travelers. Traveling alone means that you get to do things your own way, whether that means choosing destinations where you're likely to interact with other people, booking tours, or getting introspective and learning to let go of the feeling of loneliness in order to have a transformative experience all on your own.

