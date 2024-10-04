Escape The Bustle Of Popular Caribbean Destinations At This Underrated, Historic Beach Town

The Caribbean has long captured the imagination of holidaymakers thanks to its balmy tropical climate, white-sand beaches, rich cultures, and laid-back vibe. Among the most popular and frequently visited of the 13 independent countries is Barbados. Unlike more dangerous Caribbean destinations, Barbados is considered a safe and welcoming tourist spot. Its small size, with a 70-mile circumference, means you can drive around the island in a few hours. However, what Barbados lacks in size, it makes up for in an array of experiences and activities that showcase the fascinating cultural heritage and history of the island. There are plenty of locations around the island to base yourself during your stay, depending on your interests. After the UNESCO World Heritage capital, Bridgetown, which is the largest city of Barbados, comes the second largest and often underrated town, Speightstown.

The town was named after businessman William Speight. Years ago, he was the town's landowner and forged a strong trading connection with Bristol, England, earning the port town the nickname Little Bristol. Situated on the northwest coast of the island, Speightstown is a relatively quiet, hidden gem, offering a more authentic, local Caribbean experience. It has everything a vacationer would look for in a Caribbean getaway — but with fewer crowds. Its beautiful beaches are more serene and less busy than those in more high-end destinations, making it perfect for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of more touristy areas. The town's art scene and fishing traditions make it an excellent location to immerse yourself in island life, which is one the best ways to experience Barbados.

