Escape The Bustle Of Popular Caribbean Destinations At This Underrated, Historic Beach Town
The Caribbean has long captured the imagination of holidaymakers thanks to its balmy tropical climate, white-sand beaches, rich cultures, and laid-back vibe. Among the most popular and frequently visited of the 13 independent countries is Barbados. Unlike more dangerous Caribbean destinations, Barbados is considered a safe and welcoming tourist spot. Its small size, with a 70-mile circumference, means you can drive around the island in a few hours. However, what Barbados lacks in size, it makes up for in an array of experiences and activities that showcase the fascinating cultural heritage and history of the island. There are plenty of locations around the island to base yourself during your stay, depending on your interests. After the UNESCO World Heritage capital, Bridgetown, which is the largest city of Barbados, comes the second largest and often underrated town, Speightstown.
The town was named after businessman William Speight. Years ago, he was the town's landowner and forged a strong trading connection with Bristol, England, earning the port town the nickname Little Bristol. Situated on the northwest coast of the island, Speightstown is a relatively quiet, hidden gem, offering a more authentic, local Caribbean experience. It has everything a vacationer would look for in a Caribbean getaway — but with fewer crowds. Its beautiful beaches are more serene and less busy than those in more high-end destinations, making it perfect for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of more touristy areas. The town's art scene and fishing traditions make it an excellent location to immerse yourself in island life, which is one the best ways to experience Barbados.
Visit Speightstown's platinum beaches and discover its colonial past
Speightstown resides within Barbados' Platinum Coast region, famed for its crystal-clear warm water and pristine powder-sand beaches. Because of its second-city status, the charming town is somewhat overlooked by tourists, making it a peaceful beach escape. Expansive Mullins Beach is located just over a mile away from the center of town and offers a wealth of amenities and activities for people of all ages to enjoy. It is a great place for both lounging in the sun, swimming, and water sports. Another option is to head to Heywoods Beach, which offers fewer amenities (meaning you will need to bring some water and snacks for the day) but boasts rock pools, calm water, and shallow reefs for snorkeling. The beach is less than a mile north of the town center, making it easy to reach for those staying in town.
The town is a beautiful amalgamation of old and new, where grand colonial architecture merges with modern buildings. To explore the town's colonial past, head to Church Street, Orange Street, and Queen Street for insight into the European influence on the island. St. Peter's Parish Church is another beautiful architectural structure, rebuilt several times due to hurricanes and fire. Explore the history of Barbados at the Arlington House Museum, a restored 18th-century house with three floors of exhibits. Something crucial to know before your vacation in the Caribbean is that while the island has its own currency, the Barbadian dollar, U.S. dollars are widely accepted.
Shop and eat your way around Speightstown
Speightsown becomes a hive of activity on weekends, when locals from all around the island flood to shop and visit the plentiful street stalls and vendors. Taking a stroll through the streets is one of the best ways to experience Bajan culture. You'll find pop-up stalls across town selling fruits, plants, and other wares, alongside independent local stores with gifts, clothing, and artwork. During the week, Speightstown Fish Market is the place to watch fish, including flying fish, the island's delicacy, be filleted and packaged for distribution. Art lovers will relish the chance to visit the Gallery of Caribbean Art, which showcases some of Barbados' finest artists, including world-renowned Alison Chapman-Andrews. The gallery is a rich cultural experience, showcasing colorful works in a wide range of media.
When it comes to dining in Speightstown, there is no shortage of options. One Eleven East is a charming beach bar serving hot and cold drinks — the house rum punch being a particular favorite — and popular snack options, like sandwiches and cakes. The Little Bristol Beach Bar is a quaint, no-frills restaurant pouring cocktails in a beachside setting with live music – the ideal spot to catch the sunset. You can make the most of Speightstown's fishing scene by checking out The Caboose, a local seafood restaurant that serves fresh fish cutters, a dish made from Bajan salt bread. One of the town's oldest establishments, The Fisherman's Pub, is a popular restaurant for those wanting to sample more authentic Bajan and Creole cuisine. It is loved by locals and visitors alike, with hearty dishes like curried lamb, cou-cou, and Bajan soup.