Prague Is Home To One Of The Most Awe-Inspiring Castles In Europe

Prague Castle is also deeply rooted in Czech culture. The walls have witnessed some defining historical moments, including the coronation of kings and queens, as well as significant events like the Prague Defenestrations, where rebels threw Catholic officials out of the top window, sparking political upheaval. To this day, Prague Castle remains a proud emblem of Czech resilience and culture, hosting ceremonies, exhibitions, and events that celebrate the nation's history.

Prague Castle offers more than just a historical journey — art lovers can explore the Prague Castle Picture Gallery, which houses a fascinating collection of works by European masters, including Titian and Rubens. The castle's museums showcase centuries-old treasures and artifacts, allowing visitors to step into the opulent lives of the royalty that once lived there. A must-see is the Changing of the Guard ceremony, which takes place in the castle's first courtyard every hour, drawing crowds to witness this traditional spectacle. Guided tours provide a deeper look into the castle's hidden history, revealing passageways and little-known stories about its past. Whether visitors want to admire the exterior or dive into its cultural heritage, there's something for everyone.

Prague Castle isn't just one of Europe's largest castles; it's a living monument to a millennium of history, art, and culture. Whether you're a history enthusiast, an admirer of architecture, or someone looking to take in sweeping views of the city, Prague Castle offers an unforgettable journey through time. Continue your tour of European fortresses at Neuschwanstein Castle, the magical German castle that inspired Disney.