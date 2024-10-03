Are You That Annoying Plane Passenger? Here Are The Worst In-Flight Behaviors

Imagine that you are boarding a flight from the United States to Spain. You walk down the aisle, store your carry-on bag in the overhead bin, and turn towards the person who you will be sitting next to for the next several hours. Now, imagine that you see your new travel mate massaging a sticky pile of bread dough? Although this situation might seem unlikely, it actually happened to some passengers in 2024. As relayed in a viral video that was later shared on YouTube, a passenger actually tried making a loaf of sourdough during their transatlantic flight. Social media users with gluten allergies and a general disgust condemned this bizarre behavior. But, the baker seemed unapologetic for their misstep.

As several weird incidents continue to occur on flights, we've decided to collect stories from flight attendants, via interviews as well as online research, to compile a list of in-flight rules. These are the behaviors to absolutely avoid if you are planning to travel by air. Despite the general awareness for what not to do on a flight, people continue to break to rules of airplane etiquette time and time again. As reported by CNN, cases of passenger misbehavior have increased substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason for this remains unclear, but one theory is that years of social isolation caused some folks to forget common courtesy. In any case, it's essential to treat our travel mates with respect — (yes, even when they forget the etiquette about reclining their seats).

