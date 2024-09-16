Unspoken Etiquette Rules About Reclining Your Seat On The Plane

Airplane seats are uncomfortable, especially in economy. We all know this, but until some mad scientist comes up with teleportation, we're stuck with them. They're smaller than they used to be, the armrests are often unusable because some airlines put the in-flight entertainment controls on them, and you're stuck in one position for hours at a time. Then there is that person who reclines their seat really quickly, spilling your drink or closing your computer on you (it always seems to happen right before you hit "save"). Maybe you're on the other side of things, and you desperately need to sleep with your seat reclined, and the person behind you is upset about it. What is the etiquette for reclining seats? While you are allowed to recline unless instructed otherwise by a flight attendant — after all, you paid for the seat and all its features — it's always a good idea to ask the person being affected by it. A "no" when you ask to recline should be respected, and if the person in front of you needs to move the seat back, it's kind to allow them to.

Whether you fall on the pro side of reclining, or you think it's something people should never do, the debate isn't going away. People just disagree, and there are good points on both sides. Ultimately, though, the unspoken rules around reclining your seat come down to respect for other people.