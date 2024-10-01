One Of America's Best Ranked Pumpkin Festivals Is At A Picturesque Texas Arboretum
If you have visiting a pumpkin patch on your fall bucket list, upgrade it to an entire pumpkin extravaganza by checking out Texas' Autumn at the Arboretum. From September to early November, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden offers visitors plenty of fall fun through its annual Pumpkin Village. The seasonal spectacle is considered one of the best pumpkin festivals in the United States, featuring over 100,000 pumpkins, along with other gourds and squash arranged into exciting themed displays. Every year, people from all over the state flock to the famous attraction to take photos against the artistic structures and beautiful fall scenery. In addition to pumpkins, visitors can take in views of 150,000 fall flowers throughout the garden.
For it's 19th year of operation, the Pumpkin Village theme is inspired by the history of the Lone Star state. "Texas Town" is designed to bring visitors to an old fashioned village, complete with a covered wagon and tiny saloon surrounded by thousands of pumpkins. Attendees can also expect to see hay statues of horses and a sculpture of an armadillo.
Fall fun at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Those who are planning to check out the Pumpkin Village in 2024 can visit anytime from 8am to 5pm, any day until November 3. Tickets for adults cost $22 per person, while seniors can receive a discounted rate of $18. Kids can enter for $13. To secure your time slot, book online through the arboretum website. Parking is available for $12 per vehicle if purchased in advance.
While you have plenty of chances to see the Pumpkin Village throughout the fall, there are several seasonal events at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden that you may want to time your visit around. If you're curious about the construction of the Pumpkin Village, you can go to a special workshop on "pumpkin physics" on October 19 to learn how the incredible gourd sculptures are made. If you're coming with kids between the ages of 3 and 9, consider visiting on October 23, October 28, or October 29 for Goblins in the Garden. The multi-day trick-or-treat event features several areas for kids to collect treats, as well as Halloween crafts and games. You can also head to the Arboretum in the evening on October 25 or 26 to enjoy Halloween Spooktacular Nights, which includes entertainment like a stilt walker, light shows, and a black light bubble dance party. This is also the first year the Pumpkin Village will be open to visitors at night through Pumpkin and Pints Nights, which runs from October 6 through October 9. Adults who attend during one of these special evenings will have the opportunity to see Arborteum's pumpkin displays under the Texas night sky from 6 to 9pm.