One Of America's Best Ranked Pumpkin Festivals Is At A Picturesque Texas Arboretum

Those who are planning to check out the Pumpkin Village in 2024 can visit anytime from 8am to 5pm, any day until November 3. Tickets for adults cost $22 per person, while seniors can receive a discounted rate of $18. Kids can enter for $13. To secure your time slot, book online through the arboretum website. Parking is available for $12 per vehicle if purchased in advance.

Advertisement

While you have plenty of chances to see the Pumpkin Village throughout the fall, there are several seasonal events at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden that you may want to time your visit around. If you're curious about the construction of the Pumpkin Village, you can go to a special workshop on "pumpkin physics" on October 19 to learn how the incredible gourd sculptures are made. If you're coming with kids between the ages of 3 and 9, consider visiting on October 23, October 28, or October 29 for Goblins in the Garden. The multi-day trick-or-treat event features several areas for kids to collect treats, as well as Halloween crafts and games. You can also head to the Arboretum in the evening on October 25 or 26 to enjoy Halloween Spooktacular Nights, which includes entertainment like a stilt walker, light shows, and a black light bubble dance party. This is also the first year the Pumpkin Village will be open to visitors at night through Pumpkin and Pints Nights, which runs from October 6 through October 9. Adults who attend during one of these special evenings will have the opportunity to see Arborteum's pumpkin displays under the Texas night sky from 6 to 9pm.

Advertisement