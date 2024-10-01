Your Fall Bucket List Isn't Complete Without These 12 Best Activities

Enjoying the fruits of a fall apple harvest is one of the most quintessentially American ways to celebrate autumn. There's nothing like the smell of an apple orchard on a crisp fall day. And apple picking is a fantastic fall activity to enjoy with young children, who take pride in picking their own fruit and getting to eat what they've gathered. It's also a good way to help younger family members learn to appreciate the value of American farming.

Although harvest season can depend on the variety of apple and an orchard's location, many popular varieties like McIntosh, Jonathan, and Honeycrisp apples ripen in the beginning of September. No matter where you live, there's a good chance you can find an apple orchard within driving distance. While only 36 U.S. states cultivate and harvest apples commercially, these trees are grown successfully in every state of the union.

For folks who want to really get in on the tradition, apples tend to truly thrive in the northern United States. More than half of America's apples are grown in Washington state, with New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania following in terms of production. These states are also home to some of the oldest apple farms, such as Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, which is a beautiful family-owned New York apple orchard, and named one of the best in America.

